Autism Webinar: A Neuro-Developmental and Psychodynamic Approach to Autism Spectrum Disorder

About this event
Standard registration rate. Available after April 30 or once early bird tickets are no longer available.
A 50% discounted student rate is available with a promo code. To request the code, please email [email protected] from your student email address (verification required).
Includes an additional contribution to support The Sherkow Center’s scholarship fund.
The Sherkow Center was founded as a not-for-profit to ensure that children and families have access to comprehensive, individualized autism care, regardless of financial means.
Your support directly helps make this care accessible to families who would otherwise not have access.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!