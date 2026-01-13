Hosted by

Autism Kids

About this event

Sales closed

Autistic Youth International Auction Supporting Inclusive Books

Pick-up location

19918 N Cove Rd, Cornelius, NC 28031, USA

Private In-Home Wine Tasting item
Private In-Home Wine Tasting
$1

Starting bid

An in-home wine tasting for up to 12. Includes 8 bottles of wine and expert guidance.

Private In-Home Wine Tasting item
Private In-Home Wine Tasting
$1

Starting bid

Wine tasting experience in your home for up to 12 people. Includes 8 bottles of wine and expert instruction.

Original artwork from local artist item
Original artwork from local artist
$1

Starting bid

Artwork: Charlotte Spring by Sara Simmons, donated by ArtPop and artist

Massage gift certificate item
Massage gift certificate
$1

Starting bid

Massage Envy certificate for massage, facial or stretch session.

Adult Experience: Sticker Club item
Adult Experience: Sticker Club
$1

Starting bid

Adults only unique experience by Play More Charlotte.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!