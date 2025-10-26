Auto Bonds Blessings's Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
$5,700 value: Private Villa Escape, Antigua (Bonus Panama Stay. The winner is responsible for the mandatory nightly all-inclusive supplement of a minimum of $306 per person per night Includes bonus trip
Starting bid
$5,700 value: Romantic Luxury Resort, Antigua'
(BONUS Panama Stay) Winner is responsible for airfare and a mandatory nightly All-inclusive Supplement (covers al food, drinks alcohol, and activities.
Starting bid
$4,350 value in accommodations.
A stunning mountain retreat offering 10 nights of luxurious, scenic accommodations.
This prize incudes one free adventure daily for each guest, such a zip-lining , river rafting , or coffee tours. Winner pays mandatory all-inclusive supplement ($$$165 p/p, p/n).
Starting bid
Up to $3,600 in accommodations/
10 Nights of premium accommodations on a private 100-acre peninsula. this resort offers six poools, four restaurants, and dual beaches for a perfect family or coup;es vacation. Winner pays mandatory all-inclusive supplememt (150p/p ,p/n)
Starting bid
Up to $4,200 in accommodations.
Win 10 night Because I don't care how much in a Waterview suite at this family friendly resort. Enjoy two white sand beaches, 5 pools, and activities like nature trails and mini golf. Winter pays mandatory all inclusive supplement ($160p/p,p/n)
Starting bid
Up to $3,225 in accommodations
Enjoy 10 nights in a one bedroom suite on the prestigious platinum west coast of Barbados. The resort is exclusively for adults.. Perfect for a romantic getaway with three pools, spa, and piao bar. Winner pays mandatory all-i9nclusivesupplememt ($160 p/p, p.n)
Starting bid
Up to $3,150 in accommodations
Our most accessible Caribbean escape on our list. Win 10 nights in Oceanview accommodations at this laid back Adults only resort features a spectacular quarter mile white sand beach. Winter pays the lowest mandatory all inclusive supplement. ($150 p/p, p/n)
