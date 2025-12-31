It Takes A Village Enrichment Centers

Offered by

It Takes A Village Enrichment Centers

About the memberships

Automotive Performance & Technology Programs

Auto Shop (Ages 9-12)
$65

Renews monthly

This class is billed for the semester, split into 5 easy payments!


This is a special discounted group rate. If you’re able, please consider making a donation to help us keep our classes running!

Intro to Mechanics (Ages 13+)
$65

Renews monthly

This class is billed for the semester, split into 5 easy payments!


This is a special discounted group rate. If you’re able, please consider making a donation to help us keep our classes running!

Add a donation for It Takes A Village Enrichment Centers

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!