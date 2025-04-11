Autographed Copy of Spectrum of Love: My Journey Through Autism by Dr. Simbi Animashaun
Hardcover Edition
$14.99
This beautifully bound hardcover edition is perfect for those who want a keepsake to revisit time and time. Whether you’re a parent, educator, or advocate, Spectrum of Love offers insight, encouragement, and hope for anyone touched by autism. 📖 Features: ✔️ Durable hardcover for a lasting keepsake ✔️ Personal reflections, advocacy insights, and practical advice ✔️ A powerful resource for families and supporters of autism awareness
Paperback Edition
$12.99
This paperback edition is designed for easy reading, making it a perfect companion for those seeking guidance, reassurance, or a deeper understanding of autism within the Black community. 📖 Features: ✔️ Lightweight and convenient for everyday reading ✔️ Personal stories, advocacy resources, and words of encouragement ✔️ A must-read for parents, educators, and allies of the autism community
Shipping & Handling
$5
Please add this small fee if you need your book(s) shipped to your home. Currently, we only ship to residents in the United States.
