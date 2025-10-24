Autographed Jason Mewes Figure Silent Auction

Snootch to the Nooch!

You’re lookin’ at one righteous piece of View Askewniverse history — a Jason Mewes-autographed “Chronic” action figure, straight outta Bluntman and Chronic!

This ain’t your average toy, dude. This bad boy’s been touched by the hand of Jay himself — the fast-talkin’, foul-mouthed half of the most iconic duo since Cheech and Chong. Whether you’re a die-hard fan, a collector of all things Kev Smith, or you just wanna own something that screams “Snoogans,” this figure’s got your name written all over it (well, technically Jason Mewes’ name, but you get the idea).

Display it proudly, stash it next to your Buddy Christ, or keep it minty-fresh in the box like a true stash-hound.

Signed by Jason Mewes — the one, the only, the Chronic to your Bluntman.

Snootchie bootchies!