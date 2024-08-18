Autonomedia Shop

2025 Autonomedia Calendar of Jubilee Saints: Radical Heroes for the New Millennium! Artwork by James Koehnline and Text by the Sacred Congregation for Universal Jubilation Now in Full Color! Autonomedia’s Jubilee Saints Calendar for 2025! Our 33rd annual wall calendar. Hundreds of radical cultural and political heroes are celebrated here, along with the animating ideas that continue to guide this project a reprieve from the 500-year-long sentence to life-at-hard-labor that the European colonization of the New World and the ensuing devastations of the rest of the world has represented. It is increasingly clear at the dawn of this new millennium that the Planetary Work Machine will not rule forever! Celebrate with this calendar on which every day is a holiday! ISBN: 9781570274336 Saddlestitched, full color, 16″x11.75″, 32 pages, $10 But two, get one free!

2025 Autonomedia Calendar of Jubilee Saints: Radical Heroes for the New Millennium! Artwork by James Koehnline and Text by the Sacred Congregation for Universal Jubilation Now in Full Color! Autonomedia’s Jubilee Saints Calendar for 2025! Our 33rd annual wall calendar. Hundreds of radical cultural and political heroes are celebrated here, along with the animating ideas that continue to guide this project a reprieve from the 500-year-long sentence to life-at-hard-labor that the European colonization of the New World and the ensuing devastations of the rest of the world has represented. It is increasingly clear at the dawn of this new millennium that the Planetary Work Machine will not rule forever! Celebrate with this calendar on which every day is a holiday! ISBN: 9781570274336 Saddlestitched, full color, 16″x11.75″, 32 pages, $10 But two, get one free!

