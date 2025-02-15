Offered by

Elohim Music Inc

A. 30-Minute Lessons (4x Monthly)
$120

Renews monthly

This package includes four 30-minute private music lessons per month, designed to help students of all skill levels grow in their musical journey. Each session is tailored to the student’s needs, focusing on technique, theory, and performance skills.

A. 60-Minute Lessons (4x Monthly)
$210

Renews monthly

This package includes four 60-minute private music lessons per month, offering an in-depth and comprehensive approach to mastering your instrument or vocal skills. Each session is personalized to focus on technique, theory, performance, and your unique goals.

B.($115) 30-Minute Lessons (4x Monthly)
$115

Renews monthly

B. 60-Minute Lessons (4x Monthly)
$200

Renews monthly

C. 30-Minute Lessons (4x Monthly)
$105

Renews monthly

D. 30-Minute Lessons (4x Monthly)
$240

Renews monthly

2 Students

D. 30-Minute Lessons (4x Monthly)
$230

Renews monthly

2 Students

D. 30-Minute Lessons (4x Monthly)
$210

Renews monthly

2 Students

E. 30-Minute Lessons / 2 x $200.00
$515

Renews monthly

Custom Price:

One Hour Private Lessons

2 x $200.00

30Min x 4Lessons

1 x $115.00

F. 1 x One Hour / 1 x 30Min
$315

Renews monthly

One Hour Private Lessons

$200.00

1 x One Hour Private Lessons (at $200.00 / month)
30Min x 4Lessons

$115.00

1 x 30Min x 4Lessons (at $115.00 / month)

G. 2 x One Hour
$400

Renews monthly

2 x One Hour Private Lessons (at $200.00 / month)

H. 4 x One Hour
$800

Renews monthly

4 x One Hour Private Lessons (at $200.00 / month)
30Min x 4Lessons

I. 3 x 30-Minute Lessons
$345

Renews monthly

3 half hour students

J. 3 x One Hour
$570

Renews monthly

3 one hour students

K. 3 X 30-Min Lessons
$325

Renews monthly

3 30 min students

L. 1 X 1HR Lesson
$195

Renews monthly

1 student x 1 Hr Lesson

M. 3 x One Hour Private Lessons
$600

Renews monthly

3 x Students One Hour Private Lessons (at $200.00 / month)

N. 2 X One Hour Private Lessons
$420

Renews monthly

2 x Students One Hour Private Lessons (at $210.00 / month)

O. 3 X 30 Min Private Lessons
$480

Renews monthly

3 x Students 30 Min Classes (at $120 / month)

P. 30-Minute Lessons (4x Monthly)
$86.25

Renews monthly

Scolarship

Q. 30-Minute Lesson (4x Monthly)
$277.50

Renews monthly

Half AutoPay - Half Another Card
3 Students

R. Group Classes (4x Monthly)
$197.50

Renews monthly

Group Classes (4x Monthly)

S. One Hour Private Lesson
$190

Renews monthly

1 student x 1 Hr Lesson (Scholarship)

T. 30-Minute Lessons (4x Monthly)
$129.99

No expiration

U. One Hour Private Lesson
$229.99

No expiration

