Autos for Autism Sponsorship

**"Autos for Autism Shine and Show Presented by" sponsor
**Company logo prominently displayed at event
**10'x20' vendor space
**Mention in all media and press releases
**Recognition announcements throughout event day
**Company logo and link on event website and event social media
**Company logo on slot car special event setup (limited to first 6 sponsors)
**Company name/logo on all flyers and posters
**Option to put items in goodie bags
**"Autos for Autism Shine and Show Presented by" sponsor
**Company logo prominently displayed at event
**10'x20' vendor space
**Mention in all media and press releases
**Recognition announcements throughout event day
**Company logo and link on event website and event social media
**Company logo on slot car special event setup (limited to first 6 sponsors)
**Company name/logo on all flyers and posters
**Option to put items in goodie bags
Gold Sponsor
$2,000
**10'x20' vendor space **Mention in all media and press releases **Recognition announcements throughout event day **Company logo and link on event website and event social media **Company logo on slot car special event setup (limited to first 6 sponsors) **Company name/logo on all flyers and posters **Option to put items in goodie bags
**10'x20' vendor space **Mention in all media and press releases **Recognition announcements throughout event day **Company logo and link on event website and event social media **Company logo on slot car special event setup (limited to first 6 sponsors) **Company name/logo on all flyers and posters **Option to put items in goodie bags
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
**10'x10' vendor space **Recognition announcements throughout event day **Company logo and link on event website and event social media **Company logo on slot car special event setup (limited to first 6 sponsors) **Company name/logo on all flyers and posters **Option to put items in goodie bags
**10'x10' vendor space **Recognition announcements throughout event day **Company logo and link on event website and event social media **Company logo on slot car special event setup (limited to first 6 sponsors) **Company name/logo on all flyers and posters **Option to put items in goodie bags
Bronze Sponsor
$750
**10'x10' vendor space **Company logo on slot car special event setup (limited to first 6 sponsors) **Company name/logo on all flyers and posters **Option to put items in goodie bags
**10'x10' vendor space **Company logo on slot car special event setup (limited to first 6 sponsors) **Company name/logo on all flyers and posters **Option to put items in goodie bags
Chrome Sponsor
$500
**10'x10' vendor space **Company name/logo on all flyers and posters **Option to put items in goodie bags
**10'x10' vendor space **Company name/logo on all flyers and posters **Option to put items in goodie bags
Vendor Space (standard)
$75
10'x10' Vendor space
10'x10' Vendor space
Vendor Space (non-profit)
$50
10'x10' Vendor space
10'x10' Vendor space
Raffle Donation
Free
Choose this option if you can ONLY provide a raffle donation at this time. Minimum value is $50. We will contact you to find out when we can pick it up from you.
Choose this option if you can ONLY provide a raffle donation at this time. Minimum value is $50. We will contact you to find out when we can pick it up from you.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!