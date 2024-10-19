Autumn BBQ Fundraiser 2025

Yes this ticket is free! Signing up to hike means signing up to fundraise! Hike starts 1 hour before BBQ at 10:00 am. If you have not received the pledge form in the mail already, you can download it from the website (julianoaks.org) under the Events tab. Similar to the "Walk for Life", our hikers gather sponsorships and hike for the campers! The highest fundraiser will receive a prize! The hike is beginner/kid-friendly.

