Autumn BBQ Fundraiser 2025

This ticket includes entry to the event, a meal ticket, and a Door prize raffle entry. All activities are free upon entry! Enjoy live music, horses, good food, a bountiful auction, boutique, and much, much more!
BBQ Family Ticket
$40
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities.
Hiker Sign Up Ticket
Free
Yes this ticket is free! Signing up to hike means signing up to fundraise! Hike starts 1 hour before BBQ at 10:00 am. If you have not received the pledge form in the mail already, you can download it from the website (julianoaks.org) under the Events tab. Similar to the "Walk for Life", our hikers gather sponsorships and hike for the campers! The highest fundraiser will receive a prize! The hike is beginner/kid-friendly.
EVENT SPONSOR
$2,000
Comes with
-20 meals
-company banner at the entrance
-Prominent recognition on the Banner
-company signage at
registration table
BBQ Sponsor
$1,000
Comes with - 15 meals
-recognition in program
-prominent display of company banner
company signage at buffet line
Entertainment Sponsor
$750
-10 meals
-Recognition in Event Program
-company signage on event's main stage
Auction Sponsor
$750
-8 meals
-Recognition in Event Program
-company signage on auction tables
Dessert Sponsor
$500
-8 meals
-Recognition in Event Program
-company signage on dessert tables
Table Sponsor
$200
-4 meals Company
-Signage at one table
-recognition on banner and in program
Family Sponsor
$100
- 2 meals
-Recognition in the event Program
