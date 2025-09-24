Autumn Fair Silent Auction

Hosted by

Kid's Birthday Party on Campus
$50

Starting bid

Host your child's birthday party on campus! This includes up to a 3 hour party on one of the playground areas, access to restrooms, and parking. Open to current Emerson Waldorf families only.


Value: $150

Camp on Campus
$50

Starting bid

Come experience the magic of the Emerson Waldorf campus under the stars! Enjoy an evening of camping on the main campus or at the farm, access to a restroom, and running water. Open to current Emerson Waldorf families only.


Value: $150

Reserved Parking Spot - January
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy your own reserved parking spot for one month to drop off the kids, visit the office, or attend events. Open to current Emerson Waldorf families only.


Value: priceless

Reserved Parking Spot - February
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy your own reserved parking spot for one month to drop off the kids, visit the office, or attend events. Open to current Emerson Waldorf families only.


Value: priceless

Reserved Parking Spot - March
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy your own reserved parking spot for one month to drop off the kids, visit the office, or attend events. Open to current Emerson Waldorf families only.


Value: priceless

Reserved Parking Spot - April
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy your own reserved parking spot for one month to drop off the kids, visit the office, or attend events. Open to current Emerson Waldorf families only.


Value: priceless

Reserved Parking Spot - May
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy your own reserved parking spot for one month to drop off the kids, visit the office, or attend events. Open to current Emerson Waldorf families only.


Value: priceless

Shadow Lindy for a Day
$25

Starting bid

Join Ms. Lindy to see how she serves the school from pickup to drop off. Attend meetings and visit classrooms to see behind the scenes of Emerson Waldorf! Open to current Emerson Waldorf families only.


Value: priceless

Trader Joe's Fall Favorites Basket
$20

Starting bid

A basket of the most beloved goodies and wholesome snacks from Trader Joe's, including kettle corn, coffee, cookies, tea, chocolates, candles and more!


Value: $50

Week of Chapel Hill Gymnastics Camp
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy half day (9am-12pm) summer camp for a week at Chapel Hill Gymnastics! Campers must be ages 5+ to attend camps. Each week will focus on a different camp theme (check them out below!). Camp will consist of gymnastics stations, theme-related crafts, summertime games, a show-and-tell performance, and more! Offered June-August. See website for details: https://www.chapelhillgymnastics.com/copy-of-summer-camps


Value: $290

Bloom Yoga Classes + Gift Bag
$60

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for 5 classes, coffee tumbler and other swag. Bloom Yoga is collectively grounded in the curation of a soulful space for authentic connection and growth through breath, meditation and intentional movement. Located in Southern Village and owned and managed by a couple of amazing mothers, Sara and Ashley

Value: $140

Brunch for 4 at the Carolina Inn
$100

Starting bid

On the University of North Carolina’s renowned campus, The Carolina Inn has captured the vibrant spirit, unforgettable charm, and rich traditions of Chapel Hill for more than a century. 


Value: $300

2 Ceramic Mugs to Paint at Glazed Expectations
$20

Starting bid

Glazed Expectations Ceramic Studio, Carrboro: Come paint your own ceramics with a wide selection of glazes, and they will fire it in their kiln for you. All services and glazes included with the mugs! A really fun activity for the whole family.


Value: 35

Dozen Yeehaw Donuts
$12

Starting bid

One dozen of the beloved sweet potato donuts made from simple locally sourced ingredients


Value: $24

20% off Honeysuckle Tea House Pavilion Rental
$200

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for 20% off of Downstairs Pavilion Venue Rental at Honeysuckle Teahouse: Get 20% off of rental of the enchanting pavilion on the beautiful Honeysuckle Teahouse property

Value: $500 

15% off Honeysuckle Tea House Upstairs Lounge
$100

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for 15% off of Upstairs Lounge Venue Rental at Honeysuckle Teahouse: Get 20% off of rental of the upstairs lounge on the beautiful Honeysuckle Teahouse property


Value: $250 

20% off Honeysuckle Tea House FULL FACILITY
$500

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for 20% off of Full Facility Rental at Honeysuckle Teahouse: Get 20% off of rental of the entire facility (upstairs and downstairs) on the beautiful Honeysuckle Teahouse property


Value: $1,000

Wooden Merry-Go-Round by Parent Handwork Circle
$25

Starting bid

Wooden Merry-go-Round with 4 Felt Figures made by our very own Emerson Waldorf Parent Handwork Circle.


Value: $50

Knitted doll in a felted bunting
$12

Starting bid

Knitted Waldorf doll in felted bunting made by our very own Emerson Waldorf Parent Handwork Circle.


Value: $25

One Free Birthday Party at Master Chang's Tae Kwon Do
$150

Starting bid

Host your child's birthday at any Master Chang location (8 locations in the Triangle), featuring martial arts performance, group lesson, sword cake cutting, and board breaking! https://masterchangtkd.com/ (valued at $399)

One Free Month of Classes, Uniform and Belt at Master Chang'
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a whole month of classes towards building a strong mind and body at any Master Chang's location (8 locations in the Triangle) https://masterchangtkd.com/ (valued at $249)

