Autumn Equinox Gathering and Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
This tier gets you dinner, live entertainment, access to the arrow making workshop and all the other happenings. Funds help sustain our programming, restoration efforts, and shared spaces. It’s a way to show up in community, contribute directly, and help keep our work thriving.
This tier gets you dinner, live entertainment, access to the arrow making workshop and all the other happenings. Funds help make Community Tickets possible while uplifting land stewardship, cultural programming, and collective care. Your support expands access and deepens participation for all.
This tier gets you dinner, live entertainment, access to the arrow making workshop and all the other happenings. Through organizing, volunteering, or advocacy—this tier provides reduced pricing in recognition of your vital contributions beyond the financial realm.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!