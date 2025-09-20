Autumn Glory Chair Sales 2025

This selection states you prefer to sit on the First United side of 2nd Street. We will make every effort to accommodate this request. Please note that due to variations in the layout, we cannot guarantee which side of the street you will be located. Our priority is to make every effort to ensure your entire group is seated together. You will receive a confirmation the morning of the event with the chair number, your ticket is not your chair number.
This selection states you prefer to sit on the Post Office side of 2nd Street. We will make every effort to accommodate this request. Please note that due to variations in the layout, we cannot guarantee which side of the street you will be located. Our priority is to make every effort to ensure your entire group is seated together. You will receive a confirmation the morning of the event with the chair number, your ticket is not your chair number.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!