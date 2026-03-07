Autumn In Appalachia Gala Silent Auction

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383 Asp Ln, Virginia 24263, USA
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2 nights Hotel Stay near Monticello. Enjoy complementary tickets to the historic home of Thomas Jefferson.
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Enjoy your nights out under the stars with this amazing fire pit. Days are better too when you, your family, and friends use the removable grill option to cook out over the open flame.
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Have a wonderful time in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains as you visit the world-renowned Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia. From the moment the curtain rises, you’ll be transported into another world, captivated by the energy, talent, and storytelling of its exceptional cast. Experience an unforgettable performance that brings the stage to life and leaves a lasting impression long after the final bow.
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Overlooking the town of Hershey, Hershey Gardens features a breathtaking assortment of flowers and shrubs, a stately collection of rare, signature trees, and various programs designed to delight visitors of all ages.
Indulge your senses in the color and variety of our brilliant seasonal displays and theme gardens, including the indoor, tropical Butterfly Atrium inside the Milton & Catherine Hershey Conservatory and the hands-on Children’s Garden.
Enjoy four tickets for you and your family to enjoy the beautiful scenery at Hershey Gardens.
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These two complimentary Unlimited Rides + Ropes Course Wristbands allow you to experience our outdoor attractions as many times as you'd like for two full days of family-fun at The Island in Pigeon Forge!
Unlimited Rides + Ropes Wristband includes:
The Great Smoky Mountain Wheel
The Flying Horse Carousel
Happy Swing
Lil' Ribbits
Funny Cars
Island FARM'n
Clockwork
High Score
Tree Fall Drop Tower
Dance Party 360
Twist 'N Shout
Reverse Time
Spinning Parrots Coaster
ThunderDome
Sky Tykes Ropes (For guests under 48")
Plus one (1) visit to The Island Ropes Course and Quick Jump.
Starting bid
These two complimentary Unlimited Rides + Ropes Course Wristbands allow you to experience our outdoor attractions as many times as you'd like for two full days of family-fun at The Island in Pigeon Forge!
Unlimited Rides + Ropes Wristband includes:
The Great Smoky Mountain Wheel
The Flying Horse Carousel
Happy Swing
Lil' Ribbits
Funny Cars
Island FARM'n
Clockwork
High Score
Tree Fall Drop Tower
Dance Party 360
Twist 'N Shout
Reverse Time
Spinning Parrots Coaster
ThunderDome
Sky Tykes Ropes (For guests under 48")
Plus one (1) visit to The Island Ropes Course and Quick Jump.
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