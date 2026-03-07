Ladies Of Lee

Hosted by

Ladies Of Lee

About this event

Autumn In Appalachia Gala Silent Auction

Pick-up location

383 Asp Ln, Virginia 24263, USA

Getaway in Charlottesville item
Getaway in Charlottesville
$200

Starting bid

2 nights Hotel Stay near Monticello. Enjoy complementary tickets to the historic home of Thomas Jefferson.

Fire Pit item
Fire Pit
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy your nights out under the stars with this amazing fire pit. Days are better too when you, your family, and friends use the removable grill option to cook out over the open flame.

  • Black powder coated firepit distributes heat evenly
  • Grill and Heating dual functions to provide you a cozy and warm backyard time
  • 47-in W x 33.5-in Impressive Rancher Fire Pit
  • 29 inch oversized fire bowl
  • 27 inch diameter grill area and Grill swivels 360 degree and grill height adjustment
  • Heavy-duty gauge legs to make it stable base
  • Integrated fire grate promotes efficient log burn
  • Durable steel construction with black high-temperature finish for long-lasting outdoor use and better rust prevention
  • Protective cover included
Tickets to See a Play at Barter Theatre item
Tickets to See a Play at Barter Theatre
$50

Starting bid

Have a wonderful time in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains as you visit the world-renowned Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia. From the moment the curtain rises, you’ll be transported into another world, captivated by the energy, talent, and storytelling of its exceptional cast. Experience an unforgettable performance that brings the stage to life and leaves a lasting impression long after the final bow.

Hershey Gardens, Hershey PA item
Hershey Gardens, Hershey PA
$45

Starting bid

Overlooking the town of Hershey, Hershey Gardens features a breathtaking assortment of flowers and shrubs, a stately collection of rare, signature trees, and various programs designed to delight visitors of all ages.


Indulge your senses in the color and variety of our brilliant seasonal displays and theme gardens, including the indoor, tropical Butterfly Atrium inside the Milton & Catherine Hershey Conservatory and the hands-on Children’s Garden.


Enjoy four tickets for you and your family to enjoy the beautiful scenery at Hershey Gardens.

Two (2) Tickets to the Island at Pigeon Forge--Set Number 1 item
Two (2) Tickets to the Island at Pigeon Forge--Set Number 1
$50

Starting bid

These two complimentary Unlimited Rides + Ropes Course Wristbands allow you to experience our outdoor attractions as many times as you'd like for two full days of family-fun at The Island in Pigeon Forge!


Unlimited Rides + Ropes Wristband includes:


The Great Smoky Mountain Wheel

The Flying Horse Carousel

Happy Swing

Lil' Ribbits

Funny Cars

Island FARM'n

Clockwork

High Score

Tree Fall Drop Tower

Dance Party 360

Twist 'N Shout

Reverse Time

Spinning Parrots Coaster

ThunderDome

Sky Tykes Ropes (For guests under 48")


Plus one (1) visit to The Island Ropes Course and Quick Jump.

Two (2) Tickets to the Island at Pigeon Forge-- Set Number 2 item
Two (2) Tickets to the Island at Pigeon Forge-- Set Number 2
$50

Starting bid

These two complimentary Unlimited Rides + Ropes Course Wristbands allow you to experience our outdoor attractions as many times as you'd like for two full days of family-fun at The Island in Pigeon Forge!


Unlimited Rides + Ropes Wristband includes:


The Great Smoky Mountain Wheel

The Flying Horse Carousel

Happy Swing

Lil' Ribbits

Funny Cars

Island FARM'n

Clockwork

High Score

Tree Fall Drop Tower

Dance Party 360

Twist 'N Shout

Reverse Time

Spinning Parrots Coaster

ThunderDome

Sky Tykes Ropes (For guests under 48")


Plus one (1) visit to The Island Ropes Course and Quick Jump.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!