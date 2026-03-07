Autumn In Appalachia Gala Silent Auction

Overlooking the town of Hershey, Hershey Gardens features a breathtaking assortment of flowers and shrubs, a stately collection of rare, signature trees, and various programs designed to delight visitors of all ages.





Indulge your senses in the color and variety of our brilliant seasonal displays and theme gardens, including the indoor, tropical Butterfly Atrium inside the Milton & Catherine Hershey Conservatory and the hands-on Children’s Garden.





Enjoy four tickets for you and your family to enjoy the beautiful scenery at Hershey Gardens.