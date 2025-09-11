Sprague Union District

Hosted by

Sprague Union District

About this event

Autumn on the Ave 2025 - Sponsors

1200-2600 E Sprague Ave

Spokane, WA 99202, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000

Premier placement + large banner, premium web/logo features, event participation, and four social mentions.

Gold Sponsor
$500

Priority placement + medium banner, enhanced web/logo features, event participation, and three social mentions.

Silver Sponsor
$250

Standard placement + logo on map, web/logo listing, event participation, and two social mentions.

Bronze Sponsor
$150

Web/logo listing and two social mentions.

Community Contributor
$25

Show your support at any level. Name listed on site + one shared post with other sponsors.

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