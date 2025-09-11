Autumn on the Ave 2025 - Sponsors

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About this event
Spokane, WA 99202, USA
Premier placement + large banner, premium web/logo features, event participation, and four social mentions.
Priority placement + medium banner, enhanced web/logo features, event participation, and three social mentions.
Standard placement + logo on map, web/logo listing, event participation, and two social mentions.
Web/logo listing and two social mentions.
Show your support at any level. Name listed on site + one shared post with other sponsors.
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