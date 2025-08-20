Autumn Splendor Decorating Spectacular Silent Auction

Donated by the Dade County Commission Office

Get ready for cozy nights and sweet memories with this ultimate s’mores basket! Packed with everything you need to create the perfect treat, this basket includes gourmet chocolates, specialty syrups, marshmallows, graham crackers, and more. To make your s’mores nights even better, it also comes with branded Dade County mugs—perfect for sipping hot cocoa or coffee while you toast marshmallows.

Beautifully arranged in a custom “Dade County Georgia” tote, this basket brings together comfort, flavor, and local pride. A delicious way to enjoy the simple pleasures of life!