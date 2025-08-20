Autumn Splendor Decorating Spectacular Silent Auction

Hosted by
This beautiful fall wreath, generously donated by Citizens Bank & Trust, is a true celebration of the season. With its natural twig base and an artful spray of curly willow, wheat stems, pinecones, and golden autumn leaves, it brings warmth and charm to any door or wall. The neutral linen ribbon adds a refined touch to the rustic textures, making it a versatile piece for your home décor. Whether you're welcoming guests or simply enjoying the season’s beauty, this handcrafted wreath is a perfect addition. Bid now to bring home a bit of fall—and support a great cause in the process!
Donated by the Dade County Commission Office
Get ready for cozy nights and sweet memories with this ultimate s’mores basket! Packed with everything you need to create the perfect treat, this basket includes gourmet chocolates, specialty syrups, marshmallows, graham crackers, and more. To make your s’mores nights even better, it also comes with branded Dade County mugs—perfect for sipping hot cocoa or coffee while you toast marshmallows.
Beautifully arranged in a custom “Dade County Georgia” tote, this basket brings together comfort, flavor, and local pride. A delicious way to enjoy the simple pleasures of life!
Donated by Moore’s Funeral Home
Bring the beauty of fall indoors with this handcrafted seasonal centerpiece. Designed with vibrant sunflowers, autumn leaves, berries, and a charming white pumpkin, it captures the warmth and richness of the season. At its heart is a decorative candle holder with a “Thankful” candle, surrounded by a rustic plaid bow to complete the look.
Perfect for a dining table, entryway, or mantle, this centerpiece adds a touch of harvest charm and festive elegance to any home.
Celebrate the season of gratitude with this rustic fall-themed centerpiece donated by New Salem Methodist Church. Featuring pumpkins, gourds, pinecones, and vibrant autumn greenery, it’s beautifully arranged in a wooden tray and accented with a charming “Blessings” pumpkin sign. Warm tones of orange, gold, and green bring the richness of autumn right into your home.
Perfect for a dining table, entryway, or mantle, this centerpiece is a wonderful reminder of the blessings of the season and a lovely addition to your fall décor.
Donated by Stone 1 Studios
This handcrafted basket is filled with artistry and charm, showcasing the creative spirit of Stone 1 Studios. Inside you’ll find a handwoven textile, artisanal soaps, and unique handcrafted items that bring beauty and function together. Tucked in alongside is an inspiring book about quilting, certificate for a class of the bidders choice ($55 value) and special touches that reflect the studio’s dedication to creativity and craftsmanship.
Wrapped in a decorative wreath of yellow berries, this basket is not only a gift of fine handmade goods but also a stunning display piece in itself. A perfect treasure for anyone who appreciates local art and the beauty of handmade design.
Donated by Carey, Amelia Claire & Atticus Anderson
Bring the rich beauty of fall into your home with this stunning autumn harvest basket. Arranged in a woven basket, it overflows with seasonal charm—featuring vibrant pumpkins, colorful gourds, golden sunflowers, and lush fall blooms. Accented with wheat stalks, berries, and a cheerful plaid bow, this piece perfectly captures the warmth and abundance of the season.
Ideal for a dining table, entryway, or living room, this festive basket will brighten your home décor and remind you of the joy and beauty of autumn gatherings.
Donated by Dena & Harry Abell
Make your Halloween extra festive with this large, eye-catching Halloween wreath! Designed in classic black and orange with shimmering accents, it features whimsical details including a playful gnome, scary spider, glittery pumpkins, and a spooky “Turn Back” sign for just the right touch of frightful fun. Silver flowers and sparkling branches add dimension, making this a statement piece for any door, entryway, or party space.
Perfect for welcoming trick-or-treaters or adding a bold Halloween flair to your décor, this wreath is sure to bring smiles and spooky charm all season long.
Add a touch of seasonal sophistication to your home with this stunning autumn wreath donated by George & Marcy Williams. Designed with rich fall colors, it features hydrangeas, berries, and natural greenery, accented by wisps of wheat, feathers, and delicate blossoms. A shimmering bronze-and-gold ribbon ties the look together, creating a graceful balance of rustic charm and refined elegance.
Perfect for a front door, entryway, or above a mantel, this wreath brings the warmth and beauty of fall into any space. A timeless piece that will be admired year after year!
Donated by HighPoint Creative
Bring a playful touch of fright to your décor with this one-of-a-kind Halloween wreath! Crafted with twisted black branches, bright pops of orange and purple, and whimsical accents, it features glittery pumpkins, eerie eyeballs, and even a pair of mischievous witch’s boots peeking out at the bottom. At the center is a spooky tombstone that reads “Bobby Bones R.I.P.,” adding just the right amount of haunted charm.
Perfect for a front door, entryway, or party display, this wreath is sure to delight trick-or-treaters and guests alike with its bold colors and spooky personality.
Donated by Stacey’s Bling Jewelry
Brighten your home with this cheerful fall floral basket overflowing with seasonal charm. Set in a woven basket, it features a vibrant mix of golden yellow, fiery orange, and deep red blooms accented with rich greenery and berries. A bold orange ribbon and decorative pumpkin complete the festive look, making this arrangement a perfect centerpiece or accent for the season.
Ideal for bringing warmth to a dining table, entryway, or office, this piece adds a joyful splash of autumn color wherever it’s placed.
Donated by Cornerstone Gallery & Gifts
Make a dramatic statement this spooky season with this glamorous Halloween wreath. Designed with deep black florals, glittering accents, and a dazzling mix of metallic orange and gold ornaments, it’s full of sparkle and seasonal flair. Shimmering pumpkins and baubles bring a playful yet elegant touch, making this wreath a showstopper for your front door, entryway, or party décor.
Perfect for anyone who loves Halloween with a hint of sophistication, this wreath is sure to impress guests and trick-or-treaters alike.
Donated by The Clouds
Celebrate the beauty of fall with this handcrafted grapevine wreath, bursting with seasonal color and charm. One side overflows with vibrant florals, including sunflowers, mums, and roses in shades of gold, orange, red, and cream, accented with berries and mini pumpkins. The natural grapevine base adds rustic texture, while a shimmering orange-and-gold bow completes the festive design.
Perfect for hanging on your front door, above a mantel, or as a seasonal accent inside your home, this wreath captures the warmth and abundance of autumn.
Donated by Ann-Other Flower Shop
Welcome guests with the cheerful charm of this sunflower grapevine wreath. Designed on a rustic base, it features bold golden sunflowers accented with autumn leaves, greenery, and seasonal touches for a warm harvest feel. The vibrant yellows and oranges make this wreath a standout piece that’s perfect for celebrating the beauty of fall.
Ideal for your front door, porch, or as a decorative accent indoors, this wreath is a radiant reminder of the season’s sunshine and abundance.
Donated by Friends of Cloudland Canyon State Park
This stylish black-and-white themed basket is filled with seasonal charm and fun surprises! At the heart of the arrangement is a decorative glass pumpkin, white pumpkins, black florals, greenery, and bold striped ribbons, creating a striking autumn display.
But that’s not all—inside you’ll also find t-shirts, mugs, and gift cards, including:
With a mix of décor, apparel, and experiences, this basket offers both beauty and adventure—making it a perfect pick for fall!
Celebrate the season with this vibrant fall wreath, bursting with the rich colors of autumn donated by the Dade County Library. This wreath features sunflowers, hydrangeas, berries, goldenrod, and bold red leaves, it’s accented with natural greenery and textured elements like seed pods for added depth and charm.
Perfect for your front door, entryway, or mantel, this handcrafted wreath captures the warmth and beauty of fall—bringing a festive, welcoming touch to any home décor.
Donated by Sandra Gray McCaig, Candidate for Clerk of Superior Court
Add a touch of charm to your autumn décor with this grapevine wreath, beautifully decorated with sunflowers, pumpkins, fall leaves, and a rustic plaid bow. Nestled among the blooms is an adorable little fox, bringing a whimsical and welcoming personality to the piece.
Perfect for your front door, entryway, or even as an indoor accent, this wreath captures the joy and warmth of fall with a playful twist.
Bring a touch of natural beauty into your home with this stunning handcrafted dried flower wreath, generously donated by Lookout Lavender Farm. Bursting with vibrant color and timeless charm, this piece features a mix of preserved blooms in shades of gold, white, pink, and deep purples—artfully arranged to create a one-of-a-kind design.
Perfect for hanging on a door, wall, or mantel, this wreath makes a warm and inviting statement piece that will last season after season. Its rustic yet elegant style captures the essence of the countryside and adds a natural pop of color to any décor.
Support local growers while taking home this beautiful creation—a true labor of love from Lookout Lavender Farm.
Don’t miss your chance to bid on this unique wreath and enjoy the calming beauty of dried florals all year long!
Celebrate the season with this practical and stylish Bank of Dade Fall Basket! Thoughtfully filled with branded essentials, it includes mugs for sipping something warm, a cooler for tailgates or day trips, a soft towel, sunglasses for sunny afternoons, a handy notebook, and even a mouse pad—perfect for family game nights. This basket blends everyday usefulness with seasonal fun.
Whether you’re cheering at a football game, enjoying a crisp autumn picnic, or cozying up with a hot drink and a round of cards, this basket has everything you need to make fall a little more festive.
