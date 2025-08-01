Auxier Elementary PTO Shop

This blended tee is an Auxier favorite! Buttery soft and perfect for showing spirit while staying cool, comfortable, and coordinated. Whether you’re gearing up for a spirit day, fundraiser, field trip, or staff shirt order, this tee checks all the boxes.
Built to last and engineered for comfort, our Auxier uniform polo is a crowd pleasure with students, staff, and families! With breathable mesh and color-locking tech, it's performance you can rely on.
Our school logo magnet is a simple, stylish way to represent your school with pride. Perfect for cars, refrigerators, lockers, or any magnetic surface, this high-quality magnet features our official logo in bold, vibrant colors. Grab one (or more) for your family, friends, and fellow Auxier supporters.
Show off your school pride wherever you go with this vibrant Auxier sticker! Perfect for water bottles, laptops, notebooks, phone cases, and more, it's an easy and fun way to represent our school community. Show your school spirit—stick it, share it, wear it! A must-have for every proud member of the Auxier family.
Look Cool. Shine Bright. Show Spirit! Classic style meets school pride with these aviator sunglasses! The perfect accessory for sunny field days, pep rallies, sporting events, or just repping our school with flair! School pride never looked so cool! Grab your pair before they're gone!
Cheer loud and proud for our Aviators! The ultimate way to show off your school spirit! Made with shiny, high-quality metallic streamers, this fun pom pom is lightweight, easy to wave, and perfect for pep rallies, games, or spirit days. Sized just right for elementary school hands, it’s a must-have for every young spirited supporter!
Show off your school pride with our bold and durable spirit wristbands! Made from high-quality silicone, these wristbands show off Aviator pride with vibrant, fade-resistant colors. Whether you're on or off campus this wristband is the perfect accessory for students, staff, and fans alike. One size fits most.
The Smart Blanks Adult Essential Zip-Up Hoodie is a premium everyday sweatshirt designed for comfort, durability, and style. Made from a soft, midweight cotton-poly blend, it features a smooth outer and a cozy fleece interior for warmth. The hoodie includes a full front zipper, adjustable drawstring hood, and front pouch pockets, offering both practicality and a clean, modern fit. It’s a versatile wardrobe staple built to last all the activity of your Aviator!
The Smart Blanks Adult Essential Hoodie is a classic pullover designed for comfort, style, and versatility. Crafted from a soft, midweight cotton-poly blend, it offers a smooth exterior and a plush fleece interior for everyday warmth. Featuring a front kangaroo pocket, adjustable drawstring hood, and ribbed cuffs and hem, this hoodie delivers a clean, modern fit for any activity your Aviator is involved in!
