Auxier's Bingo Night!

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Each family member 2yrs old and up will get a set of bingo cards and a stamper to play with! PLEASE SELECT AS MANY CARDS AS PEOPLE COMING TO PLAY!
Enjoy 1 large cheese or pepperoni pizza while you play Bingo. Your pizza will be ready for pick up to enjoy at the Bingo Night Event!
Enjoy 1 large cheese or pepperoni pizza and four drinks while you play bingo! Your pizza and drinks will be ready for pick up to enjoy at the Bingo Night Event.
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