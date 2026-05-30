Auxier Elementary PTO

Offered by

Auxier Elementary PTO

About this shop

Auxier's Bingo Night!

Bingo Cards item
Bingo Cards
Free

Each family member 2yrs old and up will get a set of bingo cards and a stamper to play with! PLEASE SELECT AS MANY CARDS AS PEOPLE COMING TO PLAY!

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Single Pizza item
Single Pizza
$15

Enjoy 1 large cheese or pepperoni pizza while you play Bingo. Your pizza will be ready for pick up to enjoy at the Bingo Night Event!

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Family Pizza Package item
Family Pizza Package
$20

Enjoy 1 large cheese or pepperoni pizza and four drinks while you play bingo! Your pizza and drinks will be ready for pick up to enjoy at the Bingo Night Event.

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