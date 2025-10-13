Auxiliary Unit 209's Membership Join or Renewal (Adults and Youth)

Renews yearly on: July 2
Annual join or Renewal for adults 18 and over. NOTE: Form defaults to automatic renewal on 1 July of each subsequent year. If you do not desire autorenewal, uncheck the automatic renewal box on the form.
Renews yearly on: July 2
Annual join or Renewal for youth 17 and younger. NOTE: Form defaults to automatic renewal on 1 July of each subsequent year. If you do not desire autorenewal, uncheck the automatic renewal box on the form.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!