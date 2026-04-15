AV Gallery Night 2026 - Teacher for the day Auction

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Starting bid
Teacher for the Day Ms Buxton Kindergarten #112
Starting bid
Teacher for the Day Ms Cimigala Kindergarten #108
Starting bid
Teacher for the Day Ms Sims Kindergarten #110
Starting bid
Teacher for the Day Ms Chawla Kindergarten #109
Starting bid
Teacher for the Day Ms Mares 1st Grade #120
Starting bid
Teacher for the Day Ms Faria 1st Grade #115
Starting bid
Teacher for the Day Ms Saechao 1st/2nd Grade #117
Starting bid
Teacher for the Day Ms Wanzong 1st Grade #118
Starting bid
Teacher for the Day Ms Chau-Ruan 2nd Grade #223
Starting bid
Teacher for the Day Ms Chew 2nd Grade #224
Starting bid
Teacher for the Day Mr Kahn 2nd Grade #215
Starting bid
Teacher for the Day Ms Chau-Ruan 3rd Grade #223
Starting bid
Teacher for the Day Ms Jeilknek 3rd Grade #220
Starting bid
Teacher for the Day Mr Austin 3rd Grade #221
Starting bid
Teacher for the Day Ms Noanchanh 3rd Grade #222
Starting bid
Teacher for the Day Ms Kelly 4th Grade #208
Starting bid
Teacher for the Day Ms Freeman 4th Grade #206
Starting bid
Teacher for the Day Ms Mendoza 4th/5th Grade #205
Starting bid
Teacher for the Day Ms Mijares 5th Grade #207
Starting bid
Teacher for the Day Mr Nay 5th Grade #202
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