Eastin Elementary Parent Teacher Club Inc.
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Eastin Elementary Parent Teacher Club Inc.

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AV Gallery Night 2026 - Teacher for the day Auction

Teacher for the Day Ms Buxton Kindergarten #112
$25

Starting bid

Teacher for the Day Ms Buxton Kindergarten #112

Teacher for the Day Ms Cimagala Kindergarten #108
$25

Starting bid

Teacher for the Day Ms Cimigala Kindergarten #108

Teacher for the Day Ms Sims Kindergarten #110
$25

Starting bid

Teacher for the Day Ms Sims Kindergarten #110

Teacher for the Day Ms Chawla Kindergarten #109
$25

Starting bid

Teacher for the Day Ms Chawla Kindergarten #109

Teacher for the Day Ms Mares 1st Grade #120
$25

Starting bid

Teacher for the Day Ms Mares 1st Grade #120

Teacher for the Day Ms Faria 1st Grade #115
$25

Starting bid

Teacher for the Day Ms Faria 1st Grade #115

Teacher for the Day Ms Saechao 1st/2nd Grade #117
$25

Starting bid

Teacher for the Day Ms Saechao 1st/2nd Grade #117

Teacher for the Day Ms Wanzong 1st Grade #118
$25

Starting bid

Teacher for the Day Ms Wanzong 1st Grade #118

Teacher for the Day Ms Chau-Ruan 2nd Grade #223
$25

Starting bid

Teacher for the Day Ms Chau-Ruan 2nd Grade #223

Teacher for the Day Ms Chew 2nd Grade #224
$25

Starting bid

Teacher for the Day Ms Chew 2nd Grade #224

Teacher for the Day Mr Kahn 2nd Grade #215
$25

Starting bid

Teacher for the Day Mr Kahn 2nd Grade #215

Teacher for the Day Ms Chau-Ruan 3rd Grade #223
$25

Starting bid

Teacher for the Day Ms Chau-Ruan 3rd Grade #223

Teacher for the Day Ms Jelinek 3rd Grade #220
$25

Starting bid

Teacher for the Day Ms Jeilknek 3rd Grade #220

Teacher for the Day Mr Austin 3rd Grade #221
$25

Starting bid

Teacher for the Day Mr Austin 3rd Grade #221

Teacher for the Day Ms Noanchanh 3rd Grade #222
$25

Starting bid

Teacher for the Day Ms Noanchanh 3rd Grade #222

Teacher for the Day Ms Kelly 4th Grade #208
$25

Starting bid

Teacher for the Day Ms Kelly 4th Grade #208

Teacher for the Day Ms Freeman 4th Grade #206
$25

Starting bid

Teacher for the Day Ms Freeman 4th Grade #206

Teacher for the Day Ms Mendoza 4th/5th Grade #205
$25

Starting bid

Teacher for the Day Ms Mendoza 4th/5th Grade #205

Teacher for the Day Ms Mijares 5th Grade #207
$25

Starting bid

Teacher for the Day Ms Mijares 5th Grade #207

Teacher for the Day Mr Nay 5th Grade #202
$25

Starting bid

Teacher for the Day Mr Nay 5th Grade #202

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!