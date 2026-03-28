A.V.A.E. - A VISION ALIVE ENTERPRISE

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A.V.A.E. - A VISION ALIVE ENTERPRISE

About the memberships

A.V.A.E. - A VISION ALIVE ENTERPRISE's Basic Membership

Basic
$14.99

Renews monthly

Our Basic Membership Includes the following:  


* Access to Community Events 
* Access to A.V.A.E. Directory
* Standard Voting Rights 
* Newsletters
* Access to Poll Entries 
* Access to The Smart Saver Passport (Shop with A.V.A.E. Member-owned Businesses and Save)

Supporter
$24.99

Renews monthly

Our Supporter Membership Includes the following:

* All Community Benefits
* Early Access to Event Tickets
* Acknowledgement in Annual Reports
* Final Expenses Membership

Business
$49.99

Renews monthly

Our Business Membership Includes the following:

* All Supporter Benefits
* Business Directory Listing
* Promotional Opportunities
* Exclusive Networking Events
* Free Website and Custom Email

Builder
$99.99

Renews monthly

Our Builder Membership Includes the following:

* All Business Benefits
* Priority Support Access
* Virtual Mailbox (Business In Texas)
* Special Event Recognition
* Quarterly Strategic Meetings

HOH
$199.99

Renews monthly

Our HOH Membership Includes the following:

* All Builder Benefits
* V.I.P. Event Seating
* Direct Advisory Access
* Exclusive Retreats
* Priority Access to Hub Spaces
* VBS
* Greater Passport Savings

Add a donation for A.V.A.E. - A VISION ALIVE ENTERPRISE

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