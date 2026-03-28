A.V.A.E. - A VISION ALIVE ENTERPRISE's Basic Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Our Basic Membership Includes the following:
* Access to Community Events
* Access to A.V.A.E. Directory
* Standard Voting Rights
* Newsletters
* Access to Poll Entries
* Access to The Smart Saver Passport (Shop with A.V.A.E. Member-owned Businesses and Save)
Renews monthly
Our Supporter Membership Includes the following:
* All Community Benefits
* Early Access to Event Tickets
* Acknowledgement in Annual Reports
* Final Expenses Membership
Renews monthly
Our Business Membership Includes the following:
* All Supporter Benefits
* Business Directory Listing
* Promotional Opportunities
* Exclusive Networking Events
* Free Website and Custom Email
Renews monthly
Our Builder Membership Includes the following:
* All Business Benefits
* Priority Support Access
* Virtual Mailbox (Business In Texas)
* Special Event Recognition
* Quarterly Strategic Meetings
Renews monthly
Our HOH Membership Includes the following:
* All Builder Benefits
* V.I.P. Event Seating
* Direct Advisory Access
* Exclusive Retreats
* Priority Access to Hub Spaces
* VBS
* Greater Passport Savings
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!