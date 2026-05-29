Avalon Park Foundation 5K Sponsorship

Offered by
About this shop
-Logo on Race Marker Sign
-Listed on APF Social Media and Website as Race Marker Sponsor
-Operate the pre-race warm-up
-Logo on Race Marker Sign
-Logo on Event Flyer
-Posting (1) on APF Social Media and Website Page
-Booth Space at the Event
-DJ Announcements (1) at the Event
-Opportunity to put items in the Registration Bags (300):
-Flyers will be placed on check-in tables, Marketing Collateral Items in the Race Bags
-Banner at DJ Booth
-Logo on Race Marker Sign
-Logo Event Flyer
-Logo APF Social Media and Website Event
-Posting (1) on APF Social Media and Website Page
-Booth Space at the Event
-DJ Announcements (1) at the event
-Opportunity to put items in the Registration Bags (300):
-Flyers will be placed on check-in tables, Marketing Collateral Items in the Race Bags
-Branded Ribbon at the Finish Line
-Banner at Start/Finish Line (Provided by Sponsor)
-Logo on Race Marker Sign
-Logo Event Flyer
-Logo APF Social Media and Website Event
-Postings (2) on APF Social Media and Website Page
-Booth Space at the Event
-DJ Announcements (2) at the event
-Opportunity to put items in the Registration Bags (300):
-Flyers will be placed on check-in tables, Marketing Collateral Items in the Race Bags
-Representation at Registration Table
-Banner at Start/Finish Line (Provided by Sponsor)
-Logo on Race Marker Sign
-Logo Event Flyer
-Logo APF Social Media and Website Event
-Postings (2) on APF Social Media and Website Page
-Booth Space at the Event
-DJ Announcements (2) at the event
-Opportunity to put items in the Registration Bags (300):
-Flyers will be placed on check-in tables, Marketing Collateral Items in the Race Bags
-Logo Race Marker Sign
-Prominent Logo on Event Flyer
-Logo APF Social Media and Website Event and Website
-Exclusive Logo on T-shirt
-Booth Space at the Event
-Logo on all bottom of event photos posted to APF Social Media and Website page
-Postings (3) on APF Social Media and Website Page
-DJ Announcements (3) at the event
-Opportunity to put items in the Registration Bags
-Banner at the Check-In Booth (Sponsor provided banner)
-Exclusive Logo on Race Medal
-Prominent Logo on Event Flyer
-Logo Race Marker Sign
-Logo on the APF Social Media and Website Event and Website
-Booth Space at the Event
-Logo on event photos posted to APF Social Media and Website page
-Postings (5) on APF Social Media and Website Page
-DJ Announcements (5) at the event
-Opportunity to put items in the Registration Bags
-Banner at the Check-In Booth (Sponsor provided banner)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!