Avalon Park Foundation 5K Sponsorship

-Operate the pre-race warm-up

-Logo on Race Marker Sign

-Logo on Event Flyer

-Posting (1) on APF Social Media and Website Page

-Booth Space at the Event

-DJ Announcements (1) at the Event

-Opportunity to put items in the Registration Bags (300):

-Flyers will be placed on check-in tables, Marketing Collateral Items in the Race Bags