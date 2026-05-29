Avalon Park Foundation, Inc

Offered by

Avalon Park Foundation, Inc

About this shop

Avalon Park Foundation 5K Sponsorship

$100 Race Marker Sponsor
$100

-Logo on Race Marker Sign

-Listed on APF Social Media and Website as Race Marker Sponsor

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$250 Warm-Up Sponsor
$250

-Operate the pre-race warm-up

-Logo on Race Marker Sign

-Logo on Event Flyer

-Posting (1) on APF Social Media and Website Page

-Booth Space at the Event

-DJ Announcements (1) at the Event

-Opportunity to put items in the Registration Bags (300):

-Flyers will be placed on check-in tables, Marketing Collateral Items in the Race Bags

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$250 DJ Sponsor
$250

-Banner at DJ Booth

-Logo on Race Marker Sign

-Logo Event Flyer

-Logo APF Social Media and Website Event

-Posting (1) on APF Social Media and Website Page

-Booth Space at the Event

-DJ Announcements (1) at the event

-Opportunity to put items in the Registration Bags (300):

-Flyers will be placed on check-in tables, Marketing Collateral Items in the Race Bags

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$500 Start/Finish Line Sponsor
$500

-Branded Ribbon at the Finish Line

-Banner at Start/Finish Line (Provided by Sponsor)

-Logo on Race Marker Sign

-Logo Event Flyer

-Logo APF Social Media and Website Event

-Postings (2) on APF Social Media and Website Page

-Booth Space at the Event

-DJ Announcements (2) at the event

-Opportunity to put items in the Registration Bags (300):

-Flyers will be placed on check-in tables, Marketing Collateral Items in the Race Bags

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$500 Registration
$500

-Representation at Registration Table

-Banner at Start/Finish Line (Provided by Sponsor)

-Logo on Race Marker Sign

-Logo Event Flyer

-Logo APF Social Media and Website Event

-Postings (2) on APF Social Media and Website Page

-Booth Space at the Event

-DJ Announcements (2) at the event

-Opportunity to put items in the Registration Bags (300):

-Flyers will be placed on check-in tables, Marketing Collateral Items in the Race Bags

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$1,000 T-Shirt Sponsor
$1,000

-Logo Race Marker Sign

-Prominent Logo on Event Flyer

-Logo APF Social Media and Website Event and Website

-Exclusive Logo on T-shirt

-Booth Space at the Event

-Logo on all bottom of event photos posted to APF Social Media and Website page

-Postings (3) on APF Social Media and Website Page

-DJ Announcements (3) at the event

-Opportunity to put items in the Registration Bags

-Banner at the Check-In Booth (Sponsor provided banner)

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$2,000 Medal Sponsor
$2,000

-Exclusive Logo on Race Medal

-Prominent Logo on Event Flyer

-Logo Race Marker Sign

-Logo on the APF Social Media and Website Event and Website

-Booth Space at the Event

-Logo on event photos posted to APF Social Media and Website page

-Postings (5) on APF Social Media and Website Page

-DJ Announcements (5) at the event

-Opportunity to put items in the Registration Bags

-Banner at the Check-In Booth (Sponsor provided banner)

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