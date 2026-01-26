Avant-Garden Recycle Ball 2026

Join us from 5PM - 7PM for an exclusive first look at the magic of the Recycle-Ball, an intimate happy hour designed for connection, creativity, and impact. Sip cocktails, enjoy curated bites, and mix with an incredible crowd of changemakers, creatives, and industry leaders. Get early access to our silent auction (and your best shot at winning something special), then head out into the night energized, inspired, and ready to keep the evening going. There are only a limited number of these unique tickets available so don't delay in securing yours today!