Avant-Garden Recycle Ball 2026

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About this event
The ultimate experience: includes an exclusive VIP wine tasting, an elevated gift, and a curated celebrity photo opportunity on the red carpet.
Gather your inner circle for a premier gala experience with dedicated table seating for six amidst our "Avant-garden" florals.
Experience a night of sustainable Hollywood glamour, including a red carpet entrance, celebrity-hosted dinner with presenters, open bar, live & silent auctions, and so much more.
We’re happy to offer a discounted gala ticket to those who run or work for a nonprofit organization. To receive this rate, please use your .org email address at checkout. Limit one discounted ticket per person. Thank you!
Join us from 5PM - 7PM for an exclusive first look at the magic of the Recycle-Ball, an intimate happy hour designed for connection, creativity, and impact. Sip cocktails, enjoy curated bites, and mix with an incredible crowd of changemakers, creatives, and industry leaders. Get early access to our silent auction (and your best shot at winning something special), then head out into the night energized, inspired, and ready to keep the evening going. There are only a limited number of these unique tickets available so don't delay in securing yours today!
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