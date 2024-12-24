Chesapeake Temple
AVATARA (CO25 Final Payment) - Regular Registration
Camping/Temple Dorm Final Payment
$900
Final Payment for those who previously selected "Camping/Temple Dorm". Total cost $1400 minus $500 deposit = $900
Final Payment for those who previously selected "Camping/Temple Dorm". Total cost $1400 minus $500 deposit = $900
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Bunkhouse Final Payment
$1,100
Final Payment for those who previously selected "Bunkhouse". Total cost $1600 minus $500 deposit = $1100
Final Payment for those who previously selected "Bunkhouse". Total cost $1600 minus $500 deposit = $1100
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Semi-private Final Payment
$1,300
Final Payment for those who previously selected "Semi-private". Total cost $1800 minus $500 deposit = $1300
Final Payment for those who previously selected "Semi-private". Total cost $1800 minus $500 deposit = $1300
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout