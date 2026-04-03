AVCG Homeschool Membership

The Garden Homeschool Program is a hands-on, outdoor learning experience where children learn through gardening, nature, science, and real-life skills. The cost is $25 per month or $275/year (1 month free) per child. Families who volunteer at the garden one or more times per month (outside of the homeschool lesson) will have their membership fee waived or reimbursed. We believe kids learn best when they are part of a real community and doing meaningful work.