(EXTENDED to 8/1) AvDyne 25 in '25 - Tuskegee Airmen silent auction

The Tuskegee Airmen: An Illustrated History: 1939–1949 (Hardcover)





Take home a stunning piece of American history with this powerful visual chronicle of the legendary Tuskegee Airmen, the first Black military pilots in the U.S. Armed Forces during World War II. The Tuskegee Airmen: An Illustrated History: 1939–1949 goes beyond the cockpit to illuminate the full story — from training fields in Alabama to the skies over North Africa, Italy, and occupied Europe.





This remarkable hardcover edition stands apart from other works by offering a comprehensive photo-documentary, richly captioned and deeply researched, bringing to life not only the bravery of the pilots but also the critical support teams behind them — doctors, nurses, mechanics, navigators, weather officers, and parachute riggers.



