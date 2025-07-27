AvDyne 25 in '25 - Tuskegee Airmen silent auction - extended

Tuskegee Airmen “Red Tails” Heritage Backpack





Carry the legacy of excellence wherever you go with this striking Tuskegee Airmen Red Tails Backpack — a stylish and functional tribute to the heroic airmen who broke barriers during World War II.





Crafted with a durable nylon body, reinforced canvas handles, and adjustable shoulder straps, this backpack is as strong as the legacy it represents. Featuring a bold Tuskegee Airmen felt appliqué logo on the front and a distinctive red side panel that honors the iconic Red Tail Squadron, this bag blends heritage and utility with pride.





Highlights: