AvDyne 25 in '25 - Tuskegee Airmen silent auction - extended

Tuskegee Airmen “Red Tails” Heritage Backpack
Carry the legacy of excellence wherever you go with this striking Tuskegee Airmen Red Tails Backpack — a stylish and functional tribute to the heroic airmen who broke barriers during World War II.
Crafted with a durable nylon body, reinforced canvas handles, and adjustable shoulder straps, this backpack is as strong as the legacy it represents. Featuring a bold Tuskegee Airmen felt appliqué logo on the front and a distinctive red side panel that honors the iconic Red Tail Squadron, this bag blends heritage and utility with pride.
Highlights:
Book: Tuskegee Airman Biography: Charles E. McGee – Air Force Fighter Combat Record Holder. and bonus bookmark.
Bonus if signed or includes commemorative materials
An inspiring legacy of courage, service, and excellence. Own a powerful piece of American history with this biography of Brigadier General Charles E. McGee, one of the most celebrated members of the Tuskegee Airmen and a holder of the Air Force’s highest fighter combat mission total, with 409 missions flown across World War II, Korea, and Vietnam.This book chronicles General McGee’s extraordinary life—from breaking racial barriers in the military to becoming a national icon and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient. It’s a story of bravery, discipline, and trailblazing leadership. Perfect for history buffs, aviation enthusiasts, and those who believe in the power of perseverance and service.This biography is a tribute to one of America’s true heroes—and a testament to the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen.
Private Wine Class for 20*
https://www.totalwine.com/
Value: $600
Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store
Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes.
Value - $600**
🎣 "Strike"
A soon-to-be tense moment while kite fishing in South Florida.
SPECIAL NOTE: LOCAL DMV DELIVERY/PICK-UP ONLY due to weight and fragility.
Dimensions: 24" x 16" Weight: 8-10lbs
Value: $350.00
Artist: Josh Serck
https://www.jserckmosaics.com/exhibitions
This dynamic one-of-a-kind mosaic donated by DMV-based artist and landscape architect Josh Serck captures the electric anticipation just before action strikes. “Strike” transports you to the waters off South Florida—sun-drenched, windswept, and alive with possibility.
Serck’s signature style—bold, layered, and brimming with movement—makes this piece leap off the wall. The tension in the scene is palpable, yet beautifully restrained, inviting viewers into a moment of stillness before the rush.
🌊 For lovers of the outdoors, fishing, or simply storytelling through art, “Strike” is a captivating piece that adds energy and intrigue to any space.
Own a one-of-a-kind Josh Serck original and support artistic excellence with your bid.
🏈 Autographed Football by former Washington Commander's Kamren Curl
Signed as one of Washington’s top defensive playmakers. Value: $200
Take home an exclusive piece of NFL action with this official football autographed by Kamren Curl, former starting defensive back for the Washington Commanders. Known for his versatility, grit, and leadership in the secondary, Curl became a fan favorite and a cornerstone of the Commanders' defense since entering the league.
This football, donated directly by the Washington Commanders, is more than a collector’s item—it’s a symbol of team pride and elite athletic performance.
🔥 Perfect for Commanders or NFL fans, football lovers, or sports collectors looking to add a rising star to their memorabilia shelf.
Place your bid and take home this bold reminder of what it means to play with heart and hustle.
⚾ Autographed Baseball by former Washington Nationals Josh Bell
Own a piece of MLB history.
Value: $120
Step up to the plate with this official Major League Baseball autographed by Josh Bell, a standout first baseman known for his power at the plate and professionalism on and off the field. Bell has played for several MLB teams, including the Pittsburgh Pirates, Washington Nationals, San Diego Padres, Cleveland Guardians, and Miami Marlins—earning respect across the league.
This authenticated ball is a perfect addition for any sports enthusiast, collector, or rising star who dreams of the big leagues.
🏆 Whether displayed in an office, man cave, or trophy shelf, this collectible is sure to spark conversation and pride.
Don’t miss your chance to take home this signed symbol of athletic excellence!
The Blues: A Musical Journey – 5-CD Deluxe Box Set
Donated Item: Comprehensive Blues Anthology (1930–2003)
Estimated Value: $75–$125 | Opening Bid: $40
Take home a sonic journey through the heart of American music with this rare and comprehensive 5-CD box set, curated to accompany the acclaimed PBS documentary series The Blues: A Musical Journey, executive produced by Martin Scorsese.
Spanning from 1930 to 2003, this anthology offers an unparalleled exploration of blues music’s evolution—from the raw emotion of Delta blues to the electrified grooves of Chicago and beyond.
🎧 Includes:
5 CDs featuring more than 100 iconic tracks by B.B. King, Muddy Waters, Robert Johnson, Ray Charles, John Lee Hooker, Etta James, and other legends
A 60-page collector's booklet with artist bios, rare photographs, and historical context
Handsome boxed packaging, perfect for collectors or educators
Whether you're a blues aficionado or discovering this essential American art form for the first time, this set is a powerful tribute to the sound that shaped the 20th century—and still reverberates today.
🎷 Own a piece of musical history.
Title: Finding Your Roots – Samuel L. Jackson · Condoleezza Rice · Ruth Simmons (PBS, S1E7) – 3‑Disc DVD
Description:
Step into a deeply personal historical journey with this special 3-disc DVD set of Finding Your Roots – Season 1, Episode 7, featuring Samuel L. Jackson, Condoleezza Rice, and Ruth Simmons. Guided by Harvard’s renowned genealogist Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr., this Emmy-winning PBS series unpacks their family histories—shifting through Jim Crow archives, unearthing DNA revelations, and tracing migration from slavery into Africa and the Americas.
Perfect for collectors and educators interested in genealogy, culture, and African American history. New or gently used, this exclusive set offers:
52‑minute documentary-style storytelling with emotional depth
High-quality DVD format compatible with most players
Stunning historical narratives that resonate today.
