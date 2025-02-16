Afternoon in the Vines Silent Auction

Hosted by
Who is your student's favorite teacher? They will get a VIP lunch with a teacher or staff member of their choice!
Must be requested during 25/26 School Year.
Priceless
Set sail on a serene, two-hour boat tour along the Mokelumne River, perfect for up to six guests. Begin your journey on Rivergate Drive, where you’ll be immersed in stunning natural beauty and tranquil waters. You and your guests will enjoy a delightful selection of wine and cheese, adding an extra touch of luxury to your relaxing adventure. This is the perfect way to unwind, savor beautiful views, and indulge in a peaceful escape with friends or family. Don’t miss your chance to bid on this unforgettable experience!
Must be used within 1 year of event date.
$500 Value
For smoother skin and a clearer, more youthful look, the Vampire Facial involves withdrawing a patient’s own blood and processing it to isolate growth factor dense platelet–rich plasma, also known as PRP. This PRP is spread over the face, which is then micro-needled into the target facial areas with our FDA approved SkinPen device. This activates collagen and elastin rejuvenating the skin. Dr. Ruby Gill is officially licensed and trained to do the Vampire Facial directly from it’s founder, Dr. Charles Runels. ($800 Value)
The Gill Aesthetic Institute is pleased to offer patients in-depth skin analysis with VISIA, an advanced imaging system that provides you with a comprehensive understanding of your skin. Evaluation is quick and easy with VISIA’s multi-point positioning system. We will capture images from both the front and sides of your face so the system will have a broad area to analyze.
A combination of UV Lighting, cross-polarization, and IntelliFlash® is used to measure the surface and subsurface conditions of your skin. These settings are particularly effective in analyzing damage that may not yet have appeared at the surface of the skin, including:
• Sun damage
• Spider veins
• Hyperpigmentation
• Rosacea
• Acne
Additionally, the system will analyze wrinkles, skin texture, pore size, and skin blemishes.
A custom report will be created detailing your skin analysis and recommended facial rejuvenation treatment. Using this data, we will be able to more effectively target our skincare recommendations for professional treatments and at-home products. ($200 Value).
Must be used within 1 year of event date.
$1,000 value
Auction winner will be entitled to one clearly marked VIP parking space for the remaining of the 2025-2026 school year.
Priceless
Ever dreamed of riding in a fire truck? Here’s your chance! The lucky winner will enjoy an unforgettable ride to school in a real Lodi Fire Department truck. Feel the thrill of sirens and lights as you cruise through Lodi to your school of choice within the Lodi School District. This exciting experience is sure to make your school day extra special!
Please note: Winner must reside within Lodi city limits, and the drop-off will be to one school in the Lodi School District. Must be used during 25/26 school year.
Priceless
Take to the skies and experience Lodi like never before with an exclusive three-hour flight tour! Enjoy breathtaking aerial views of Lodi’s scenic vineyards, rolling hills, and charming downtown. This unforgettable experience offers a unique perspective of the beauty and landmarks of this beloved California city.
Perfect for adventure-seekers, nature lovers, or anyone looking to create lasting memories, this tour is led by a skilled, experienced pilot to ensure a smooth and thrilling journey.
Must be used within 1 year of event date.
$1,000 Value
Be part of a special moment that will last a lifetime with front row seats for six people to the highly anticipated Kindergarten Graduation ceremony! Witness the excitement, joy, and proud smiles as young graduates walk across the stage to celebrate their big milestone.
These front row seats will ensure you won’t miss a moment of the action, giving you the perfect view of this heartwarming occasion. This is the ideal way to show support and make memories that will be cherished for years to come.
Seats will be clearly marked for six people for 25/26 Kinder Graduation.
Priceless
Make a memory that will last a lifetime with six front row seats to the 6th Grade Graduation ceremony! Be there to cheer on the graduates as they take the stage to mark this exciting milestone in their educational journey.
With these exclusive front row seats, you'll have the best view of this heartwarming and proud moment, celebrating the accomplishments of these bright young students. It's the perfect way to show your support and be part of this special occasion.
Seats will be clearly marked for six people for 25/26 6th Grade Graduation.
Priceless
Enjoy a round of golf at the beautiful Woodbridge Golf Club with this exclusive package for four! This offering includes 18 holes of championship golf, complete with a golf cart, allowing you and your friends or family to navigate the course in comfort and style.
Whether you're a seasoned golfer or just looking to have fun, this picturesque course offers the perfect setting for an unforgettable day on the greens. Take in the stunning views, challenge yourself on the course, and enjoy a relaxing day with great company.
Must be used within 1 year of event date.
$350 Value
Calling all baking enthusiasts! This exclusive package is your ticket to mastering the art of sourdough. It includes everything you need to create delicious, homemade sourdough bread from scratch:
Sourdough Starter: Begin your baking journey with a healthy, active sourdough starter, ready to bring your bread to life.
Fresh Sourdough Loaf: Enjoy a beautifully crafted, freshly baked sourdough loaf—perfectly crisp on the outside and soft on the inside.
Dutch Oven: Achieve bakery-quality results with a high-quality Dutch oven, designed to create the perfect environment for baking sourdough.
Sourdough Cookbook: Get inspired with a cookbook full of tips, tricks, and recipes to take your sourdough skills to the next level.
Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned baker, this package will set you up for success in the kitchen. Bid now to start your sourdough adventure today!
$250 Value
Capture life’s most precious moments with a $200 sitting fee credit for a photography session with the talented Mary Gillespie. Whether you're looking for family portraits, engagement photos, or a special event, Mary’s expert eye and artistic touch will ensure your memories are beautifully preserved.
This credit can be applied toward any session, giving you the flexibility to choose the perfect photo experience for you. Don’t miss the chance to create timeless memories with one of the best photographers in the area!
Must be used within 1 year of event date.
$200 Value
Transform your space with expert advice from renowned interior designer Tammy Kelley! This exclusive auction package includes a two-hour home decorating consultation, where Tammy will help you refresh and elevate your home. Whether you're looking to update a single room or redesign your entire space, Tammy’s keen eye for design and personalized approach will guide you through the process.
You’ll receive tailored recommendations on color schemes, furniture arrangement, décor, and more, all based on your unique style and needs.
Must be used within 1 year of event date.
$250 Value
Indulge up to 12 friends, family, or business associates with a premium guided tasting featuring amazing wines from the Award-Winning Boisset Collection of Wineries in Napa, Sonoma, and France. Your Premium Tasting Flight will feature 5 or 6 of our most well-received wines including sparkling, whites, and reds. These wines are limited in production and typically not available in retail stores. The wines will be available for guests to order after the tasting.
Contact Lisa Cranston-Blackburn to schedule your tasting.
Two weeks advanced notice required for reservation. Must be used within six months of event date.
$250 Value
Get ready for a month of fun, fitness, and treats with this amazing package! The lucky winner will receive:
One Month of Tuition & Annual Registration to Impact Sports ($188 value), where your child can enjoy a variety of sports, gymnastics, or cheerleading classes in a fun and supportive environment.
Custom Lakewood Water Bottle to stay hydrated while staying active.
Bubbles for hours of entertainment and outdoor fun.
$20 Gift Card to Honey Treat Yogurt in Lodi, where you can indulge in delicious frozen yogurt with all your favorite toppings.
This package is perfect for families looking to stay active, have fun, and enjoy a sweet treat together.
$240 Value
Treat your class to a sweet and unforgettable experience with an Ice Cream or Popsicle Party! This fun-filled event will bring smiles to everyone’s faces as students enjoy a variety of delicious ice cream flavors or refreshing popsicles, complete with a selection of tasty toppings to customize their treats. Whether it's a reward for hard work, a fun end-of-year celebration, or just a special surprise, this classroom party is sure to be a hit!
Must be used during 25/25 School Year at Lakewood Elementary only.
Priceless
Achieve a stunning, radiant smile with this exclusive teeth whitening package, courtesy of Dr. Quashnick at Quashnick Dental Care! This offering includes four professional grade bleach syringes to brighten your smile, plus custom whitening trays designed specifically for you to ensure a comfortable and effective whitening experience.
Dr. Quashnick’s expertise and personalized care will leave you with a confident, glowing smile that you’ll love to show off. Say goodbye to stains and hello to a fresh, white smile!
Must be used within 1 year of event date.
$800 Value
Bring the beauty of nature into your home or garden with a $200 gift certificate to Garden Creations! Whether you're looking to enhance your outdoor space or add a touch of greenery to your indoor space, this generous gift certificate gives you the freedom to choose from a wide variety of stunning plants, flowers, garden decor, and gardening supplies.
In addition to the gift certificate, you’ll also receive a beautiful plant to kickstart your garden or brighten your home.
$300 Value
Transform your body and mind with three months of unlimited yoga at Wild + Well, a sanctuary dedicated to wellness and balance. This exclusive package grants you access to a variety of classes, from invigorating flows to peaceful restorative sessions, all led by skilled instructors in a welcoming, peaceful environment. Whether you're a seasoned yogi or just starting your journey, Wild + Well offers something for everyone, helping you achieve greater flexibility, strength, and mindfulness.
Take this opportunity to prioritize your health and wellness while enjoying the serenity of Wild + Well’s beautiful studio.
Must redeem within 1 Year of event date.
$405 Value
Winner will have the option to pick either a King Bed for a couples retreat or Two Queens for a family. The hotel includes an indoor swimming pool and spa, pool table, board games and an on sight bar for hours of entertainment. Breakfast included.
Must use item within 1 year of event date.
$450 Value
Indulge in the ultimate self-care experience with this exclusive spa package by Journey Aesthetics Day Spa in Lodi, perfect for refreshing your skin and restoring your glow. This silent auction item includes a Vitamin C facial at Journey Aesthetics in Lodi, performed by Amie Pennington, expert estheticians using top-of-the-line, skin-nourishing products tailored to your unique needs. To extend the spa experience at home, this package also features a curated collection of premium skincare products, hand-selected by our spa professionals, bath bombs and a custom cookie.
$300 Value
Ready to hit the road with confidence? This comprehensive Learn-to-Ride Course is the perfect opportunity for beginners or those looking to sharpen their on-road skills. Hosted by certified instructors, this course goes beyond motorcycles—it covers essential safety and operational skills for any vehicle operated on a roadway, including scooters, mopeds, and three-wheelers. Course is offered at Eagles Nest Harley Davison in Lathrop and must be used within one year of event date.
$425 Value
Indulge in a luxurious hair care experience with this premium silent auction package! Featuring top salon-quality brands, the basket includes nourishing treatments and styling essentials from Amika, Moroccanoil, and IGK. Also included: a professional hairbrush, soft headband, plush towel, and a gift certificate for a haircut at The Loft Salon in Ripon. Perfect for a full at-home spa day or a fresh new look — treat yourself or someone special!
$350 Value
Enjoy the ultimate basketball night with a private suite for 12 at a Stockton Kings game — the perfect way to cheer on the team in style and comfort! This exclusive package also includes 3 parking passes, Kings swag for the group: an autographed photo of Isaiah Crawford, mini basketball, foam finger, pen, sticker, sunglasses, and bracelet. A slam-dunk experience for fans of all ages!
$1200 Value
The winner of this item will get to choose 1 of 5 options provided either in studio or at Lakewood Elementary to the winning bidders classroom.
Option 1) 3D Printing Explore Class at the studio located at 900 E Victor Road, for five children for 3 hours - In this class, students would explore the world of 3D printing, understand how they can start designing their own products, and leave the class with a printable object. Certain prints might take longer so we may have parents come back to pick them up.
Option 2) Video Game Development at the studio located at 900 E Victor Road, for five children for 3 hours - In this class, students will jump in and learn how to create a video game using Construct. This is a free web-based game that works on chromebooks so students can take their games and continue working on them at home. By the end of the class each student will have created a mini game.
Option 3) Exploring Circuits at the studio located at 900 E Victor Road, for five children for 3 hours - In this class, students will dive in and explore circuits and what you can do with them. This hands on session will let them play with circuits and walk away with working examples of their activities.
Option 4) Video Game Development at Lakewood Elementary provided to entire class. We teach the whole class how to make a video game. We usually rotate the type of game so students get to learn different game mechanics and start to learn more about physics. Session is 1-2 hours and Open Innovation Centers will coordinate with teacher and principal.
Option 5) Exploring Circuits at Lakewood Elementary provided to entire class. We would bring all our circuits to the classroom to have students explore and create fun and interactive projects. Session is 1-2 hours and Open Innovation Centers will coordinate with teacher and principal.
$500 Value
Get your little one ready to ride in style with this brand-new children’s bicycle! Perfect for outdoor fun and adventure, this bike is designed for safety, comfort, and endless hours of play. Whether it's their first ride or a fun upgrade, this is a great way to encourage active, healthy fun!
$350 Value
Treat yourself or someone special to a delicious culinary tour of Lodi with this hand-picked collection of local favorites! Whether you're in the mood for a hearty meal, a cozy cup of coffee, or a sweet treat, this package has it all:
Perfect for foodies, families, or anyone who loves supporting local gems. Bid now and dig in!
$280 Value
Enjoy an unforgettable night of Major League Baseball with four premium tickets to see the Oakland Athletics take on the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, August 26th—with seats located directly behind home plate!
This exclusive package includes:
Perfect for sports fans, clients, or a special night out with friends and family. Don’t miss this chance to experience the A’s like a VIP!
$1500 Value
Indulge in the ultimate self-care experience with this luxurious skincare package, perfect for anyone looking to refresh, rejuvenate, and glow.
This package includes:
1-Hour Custom Facial at Talia Padilla Esthetics – Relax and restore your skin with expert, personalized treatment, Face Reality Ultra Gentle Cleanser, Glymed Vitamin C Cleanser, Face Reality Moisture Balance Toner, Cosmedix Peptide Rich Defense Moisturizer, Cosmedix Protect UV SPF, Cosmedix Microbiome Sheet Mask, Hand-poured soy wax candle, and Travel skincare pouch. Treat yourself or gift this radiant bundle to someone special. Your skin (or theirs) will thank you!
$455 Value
Enjoy a one-night stay at Great Wolf Lodge in Manteca with four water park passes.
Must be used by 8/31/2026
$450 Value
Set 1- On December 9th at 12:50 PM, enjoy four reserved chairs in the front row to watch your child's performance with Ms. Norris. The seats are for the 12:50 PM performance, which includes grades 1-3.
Priceless
Set 2- On December 9th at 12:50 PM, enjoy four reserved chairs in the front row to watch your child's performance with Ms. Norris. The seats are for the 12:50 PM performance, which includes grades 1-3.
Priceless
Set 1 - On December 9th at 1:30 PM, enjoy four reserved chairs in the front row to watch your child's performance with Ms. Norris. The seats are for the 1:30 PM performance, which includes grades 4-6.
Priceless
Set 2 - On December 9th at 1:30 PM, enjoy four reserved chairs in the front row to watch your child's performance with Ms. Norris. The seats are for the 1:30 PM performance, which includes grades 4-6.
Priceless
Set 1 - On May 12th at 12:50 PM, enjoy four reserved chairs in the front row to watch your child's performance with Ms. Norris. The seats are for the 12:50 PM performance, which includes grades 1-3.
Priceless
Set 2 - On May 12th at 12:50 PM, enjoy four reserved chairs in the front row to watch your child's performance with Ms. Norris. The seats are for the 12:50 PM performance, which includes grades 1-3.
Priceless
