Afternoon in the Vines Silent Auction

The winner of this item will get to choose 1 of 5 options provided either in studio or at Lakewood Elementary to the winning bidders classroom.





Option 1) 3D Printing Explore Class at the studio located at 900 E Victor Road, for five children for 3 hours - In this class, students would explore the world of 3D printing, understand how they can start designing their own products, and leave the class with a printable object. Certain prints might take longer so we may have parents come back to pick them up.





Option 2) Video Game Development at the studio located at 900 E Victor Road, for five children for 3 hours - In this class, students will jump in and learn how to create a video game using Construct. This is a free web-based game that works on chromebooks so students can take their games and continue working on them at home. By the end of the class each student will have created a mini game.





Option 3) Exploring Circuits at the studio located at 900 E Victor Road, for five children for 3 hours - In this class, students will dive in and explore circuits and what you can do with them. This hands on session will let them play with circuits and walk away with working examples of their activities.





Option 4) Video Game Development at Lakewood Elementary provided to entire class. We teach the whole class how to make a video game. We usually rotate the type of game so students get to learn different game mechanics and start to learn more about physics. Session is 1-2 hours and Open Innovation Centers will coordinate with teacher and principal.





Option 5) Exploring Circuits at Lakewood Elementary provided to entire class. We would bring all our circuits to the classroom to have students explore and create fun and interactive projects. Session is 1-2 hours and Open Innovation Centers will coordinate with teacher and principal.





$500 Value