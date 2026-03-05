Avenues Baseball League Fundraiser Shop

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An unstructured version of the popular structured twill cap. Neon Pink in color. One Size. 80/20 poly/cotton. Low profile cap design.
* Please see Special Note for Check Out on Merchandise home page re: Optional % to Zeffy Platform *
Brave the cold and support ABL at the same time!
An unstructured version of the popular structured twill cap. Charcoal in color. One Size. 100% cotton. Low profile cap design.
* Please see Special Note for Check Out on Merchandise home page re: Optional % to Zeffy Platform *
Brave the cold and support ABL at the same time!
The Augusta Sportswear Youth Elastic Baseball Belt is a staple accessory for young baseball players. Designed for durability and comfort, it features heavy-duty stretch elastic webbing that can withstand the rigors of active sports. The belt's adjustability is enhanced with embossed vinyl tabs and a slide adjuster, ensuring a perfect fit for growing athletes.
* Please see Special Note for Check Out on Merchandise home page re: Optional % to Zeffy Platform *
The Augusta Sportswear Youth Elastic Baseball Belt is a staple accessory for young baseball players. Designed for durability and comfort, it features heavy-duty stretch elastic webbing that can withstand the rigors of active sports. The belt's adjustability is enhanced with embossed vinyl tabs and a slide adjuster, ensuring a perfect fit for growing athletes.
* Please see Special Note for Check Out on Merchandise home page re: Optional % to Zeffy Platform *
Color: Grey. The Augusta Sportswear Youth Gamer Pull-Up Baseball Pant With Loops is designed for young baseball enthusiasts. Made from a heavy-duty 12.7 ounce per linear yard, 100% polyester double-knit fabric, these pants are built to last. They feature moisture-wicking technology to keep players dry and comfortable on the field.
* Please see Special Note for Check Out on Merchandise home page re: Optional % to Zeffy Platform *
The elastic waistband ensures a snug fit, while the tunnel belt loops add a professional look. Additional features include a faux fly, a right back welt pocket, and reinforced double knees for extra durability. The graded inseam and elastic cuffs provide a perfect fit for young athletes.
Color: Grey. The Augusta Sportswear Youth Gamer Pull-Up Baseball Pant With Loops is designed for young baseball enthusiasts. Made from a heavy-duty 12.7 ounce per linear yard, 100% polyester double-knit fabric, these pants are built to last. They feature moisture-wicking technology to keep players dry and comfortable on the field.
The elastic waistband ensures a snug fit, while the tunnel belt loops add a professional look. Additional features include a faux fly, a right back welt pocket, and reinforced double knees for extra durability. The graded inseam and elastic cuffs provide a perfect fit for young athletes.
* Please see Special Note for Check Out on Merchandise home page re: Optional % to Zeffy Platform *
Color: Grey. The Augusta Sportswear Youth Gamer Pull-Up Baseball Pant With Loops is designed for young baseball enthusiasts. Made from a heavy-duty 12.7 ounce per linear yard, 100% polyester double-knit fabric, these pants are built to last. They feature moisture-wicking technology to keep players dry and comfortable on the field.
The elastic waistband ensures a snug fit, while the tunnel belt loops add a professional look. Additional features include a faux fly, a right back welt pocket, and reinforced double knees for extra durability. The graded inseam and elastic cuffs provide a perfect fit for young athletes.
* Please see Special Note for Check Out on Merchandise home page re: Optional % to Zeffy Platform *
Take the lead in this high-performance long sleeve hoodie with exceptional UV protection and moisture wicking.
* Please see Special Note for Check Out on Merchandise home page re: Optional % to Zeffy Platform *
Take the lead in this high-performance long sleeve hoodie with exceptional UV protection and moisture wicking.
* Please see Special Note for Check Out on Merchandise home page re: Optional % to Zeffy Platform *
Take the lead in this high-performance long sleeve hoodie with exceptional UV protection and moisture wicking.
* Please see Special Note for Check Out on Merchandise home page re: Optional % to Zeffy Platform *
Take the lead in this high-performance long sleeve hoodie with exceptional UV protection and moisture wicking.
* Please see Special Note for Check Out on Merchandise home page re: Optional % to Zeffy Platform *
For maximum impact, our anti-static pullover has a sublimated CamoHex print strategically placed inside the hood and on the inner sleeves and side panels. Sport-Wick moisture-wicking technology helps keep you cool.
* Please see Special Note for Check Out on Merchandise home page re: Optional % to Zeffy Platform *
For maximum impact, our anti-static pullover has a sublimated CamoHex print strategically placed inside the hood and on the inner sleeves and side panels. Sport-Wick moisture-wicking technology helps keep you cool.
* Please see Special Note for Check Out on Merchandise home page re: Optional % to Zeffy Platform *
For maximum impact, our anti-static pullover has a sublimated CamoHex print strategically placed inside the hood and on the inner sleeves and side panels. Sport-Wick moisture-wicking technology helps keep you cool.
* Please see Special Note for Check Out on Merchandise home page re: Optional % to Zeffy Platform *
For maximum impact, our anti-static pullover has a sublimated CamoHex print strategically placed inside the hood and on the inner sleeves and side panels. Sport-Wick moisture-wicking technology helps keep you cool.
* Please see Special Note for Check Out on Merchandise home page re: Optional % to Zeffy Platform *
For maximum impact, our anti-static pullover has a sublimated CamoHex print strategically placed inside the hood and on the inner sleeves and side panels. Sport-Wick moisture-wicking technology helps keep you cool.
* Please see Special Note for Check Out on Merchandise home page re: Optional % to Zeffy Platform *
For maximum impact, our anti-static pullover has a sublimated CamoHex print strategically placed inside the hood and on the inner sleeves and side panels. Sport-Wick moisture-wicking technology helps keep you cool.
* Please see Special Note for Check Out on Merchandise home page re: Optional % to Zeffy Platform *
* Please see Special Note for Check Out on Merchandise home page re: Optional % to Zeffy Platform *
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