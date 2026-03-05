Avenues Baseball League, a 501(c)(3) Organization

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Avenues Baseball League, a 501(c)(3) Organization

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Avenues Baseball League Fundraiser Shop

Port Authority Six-Panel Twill Cap - Neon Pink item
Port Authority Six-Panel Twill Cap - Neon Pink
$20

An unstructured version of the popular structured twill cap. Neon Pink in color. One Size. 80/20 poly/cotton. Low profile cap design.


* Please see Special Note for Check Out on Merchandise home page re: Optional % to Zeffy Platform *

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Avenues Baseball League Beanie - Pink item
Avenues Baseball League Beanie - Pink
$15

Brave the cold and support ABL at the same time!

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Port Authority Six-Panel Twill Cap - Charcoal item
Port Authority Six-Panel Twill Cap - Charcoal
$20

An unstructured version of the popular structured twill cap. Charcoal in color. One Size. 100% cotton. Low profile cap design.


* Please see Special Note for Check Out on Merchandise home page re: Optional % to Zeffy Platform *

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Avenues Baseball League Beanie - Athletic Oxford Grey item
Avenues Baseball League Beanie - Athletic Oxford Grey
$15

Brave the cold and support ABL at the same time!

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Youth Elastic Baseball Belt - Power Pink item
Youth Elastic Baseball Belt - Power Pink
$10

The Augusta Sportswear Youth Elastic Baseball Belt is a staple accessory for young baseball players. Designed for durability and comfort, it features heavy-duty stretch elastic webbing that can withstand the rigors of active sports. The belt's adjustability is enhanced with embossed vinyl tabs and a slide adjuster, ensuring a perfect fit for growing athletes.



* Please see Special Note for Check Out on Merchandise home page re: Optional % to Zeffy Platform *

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Youth Elastic Baseball Belt - Graphite item
Youth Elastic Baseball Belt - Graphite
$10

The Augusta Sportswear Youth Elastic Baseball Belt is a staple accessory for young baseball players. Designed for durability and comfort, it features heavy-duty stretch elastic webbing that can withstand the rigors of active sports. The belt's adjustability is enhanced with embossed vinyl tabs and a slide adjuster, ensuring a perfect fit for growing athletes.



* Please see Special Note for Check Out on Merchandise home page re: Optional % to Zeffy Platform *

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Youth Gamer Pull Up Baseball Pants with Loops - Size Small item
Youth Gamer Pull Up Baseball Pants with Loops - Size Small
$20

Color: Grey. The Augusta Sportswear Youth Gamer Pull-Up Baseball Pant With Loops is designed for young baseball enthusiasts. Made from a heavy-duty 12.7 ounce per linear yard, 100% polyester double-knit fabric, these pants are built to last. They feature moisture-wicking technology to keep players dry and comfortable on the field.



* Please see Special Note for Check Out on Merchandise home page re: Optional % to Zeffy Platform *


The elastic waistband ensures a snug fit, while the tunnel belt loops add a professional look. Additional features include a faux fly, a right back welt pocket, and reinforced double knees for extra durability. The graded inseam and elastic cuffs provide a perfect fit for young athletes.

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Youth Gamer Pull Up Baseball Pants with Loops - Size Medium item
Youth Gamer Pull Up Baseball Pants with Loops - Size Medium
$20

Color: Grey. The Augusta Sportswear Youth Gamer Pull-Up Baseball Pant With Loops is designed for young baseball enthusiasts. Made from a heavy-duty 12.7 ounce per linear yard, 100% polyester double-knit fabric, these pants are built to last. They feature moisture-wicking technology to keep players dry and comfortable on the field.


The elastic waistband ensures a snug fit, while the tunnel belt loops add a professional look. Additional features include a faux fly, a right back welt pocket, and reinforced double knees for extra durability. The graded inseam and elastic cuffs provide a perfect fit for young athletes.



* Please see Special Note for Check Out on Merchandise home page re: Optional % to Zeffy Platform *

0
Youth Gamer Pull Up Baseball Pants with Loops - Size Large item
Youth Gamer Pull Up Baseball Pants with Loops - Size Large
$20

Color: Grey. The Augusta Sportswear Youth Gamer Pull-Up Baseball Pant With Loops is designed for young baseball enthusiasts. Made from a heavy-duty 12.7 ounce per linear yard, 100% polyester double-knit fabric, these pants are built to last. They feature moisture-wicking technology to keep players dry and comfortable on the field.


The elastic waistband ensures a snug fit, while the tunnel belt loops add a professional look. Additional features include a faux fly, a right back welt pocket, and reinforced double knees for extra durability. The graded inseam and elastic cuffs provide a perfect fit for young athletes.



* Please see Special Note for Check Out on Merchandise home page re: Optional % to Zeffy Platform *

0
Sport-Tek Posi-UV Pro Long Sleeve - Adult Medium Soft Coral item
Sport-Tek Posi-UV Pro Long Sleeve - Adult Medium Soft Coral
$30

Take the lead in this high-performance long sleeve hoodie with exceptional UV protection and moisture wicking.

  • 4-ounce, 100% polyester interlock with PosiCharge® technology
  • UPF rating of 50
  • Tear-away label
  • Set-in sleeves



* Please see Special Note for Check Out on Merchandise home page re: Optional % to Zeffy Platform *

0
Sport-Tek Posi-UV Pro Long Sleeve - Adult Large Soft Coral item
Sport-Tek Posi-UV Pro Long Sleeve - Adult Large Soft Coral
$30

Take the lead in this high-performance long sleeve hoodie with exceptional UV protection and moisture wicking.

  • 4-ounce, 100% polyester interlock with PosiCharge® technology
  • UPF rating of 50
  • Tear-away label
  • Set-in sleeves



* Please see Special Note for Check Out on Merchandise home page re: Optional % to Zeffy Platform *

0
Sport-Tek Posi-UV Pro Long Sleeve - Adult Medium Light Blue item
Sport-Tek Posi-UV Pro Long Sleeve - Adult Medium Light Blue
$30

Take the lead in this high-performance long sleeve hoodie with exceptional UV protection and moisture wicking.

  • 4-ounce, 100% polyester interlock with PosiCharge® technology
  • UPF rating of 50
  • Tear-away label
  • Set-in sleeves



* Please see Special Note for Check Out on Merchandise home page re: Optional % to Zeffy Platform *

0
Sport-Tek Posi-UV Pro Long Sleeve - Adult Large Light Blue item
Sport-Tek Posi-UV Pro Long Sleeve - Adult Large Light Blue
$30

Take the lead in this high-performance long sleeve hoodie with exceptional UV protection and moisture wicking.

  • 4-ounce, 100% polyester interlock with PosiCharge® technology
  • UPF rating of 50
  • Tear-away label
  • Set-in sleeves



* Please see Special Note for Check Out on Merchandise home page re: Optional % to Zeffy Platform *

0
Sport-Tek Sport-Wick Hoodie - Adult Large Smoke Grey/Lime item
Sport-Tek Sport-Wick Hoodie - Adult Large Smoke Grey/Lime
$55

For maximum impact, our anti-static pullover has a sublimated CamoHex print strategically placed inside the hood and on the inner sleeves and side panels. Sport-Wick moisture-wicking technology helps keep you cool.

  • 5.5-ounce, 100% polyester
  • Tag-free label
  • Three-panel hood with dyed-to-match drawcord
  • Sublimated digital CamoHex print on inner sleeves, side panels and hood lining
  • Taped neck
  • Self-fabric cuffs and hem
  • Front pouch pocket



* Please see Special Note for Check Out on Merchandise home page re: Optional % to Zeffy Platform *

0
Sport-Tek Sport-Wick Hoodie - Adult Large Smoke Grey/White item
Sport-Tek Sport-Wick Hoodie - Adult Large Smoke Grey/White
$55

For maximum impact, our anti-static pullover has a sublimated CamoHex print strategically placed inside the hood and on the inner sleeves and side panels. Sport-Wick moisture-wicking technology helps keep you cool.

  • 5.5-ounce, 100% polyester
  • Tag-free label
  • Three-panel hood with dyed-to-match drawcord
  • Sublimated digital CamoHex print on inner sleeves, side panels and hood lining
  • Taped neck
  • Self-fabric cuffs and hem
  • Front pouch pocket



* Please see Special Note for Check Out on Merchandise home page re: Optional % to Zeffy Platform *

0
Sport-Tek Sport-Wick Hoodie - Youth Medium Smoke Grey/Lime item
Sport-Tek Sport-Wick Hoodie - Youth Medium Smoke Grey/Lime
$50

For maximum impact, our anti-static pullover has a sublimated CamoHex print strategically placed inside the hood and on the inner sleeves and side panels. Sport-Wick moisture-wicking technology helps keep you cool.

  • 5.5-ounce, 100% polyester
  • Tag-free label
  • Three-panel hood
  • No drawcord at hood
  • Sublimated digital CamoHex print on inner sleeves, side panels and hood lining
  • Taped neck
  • Self-fabric cuffs and hem
  • Front pouch pocket



* Please see Special Note for Check Out on Merchandise home page re: Optional % to Zeffy Platform *

0
Sport-Tek Sport-Wick Hoodie - Youth Large Smoke Grey/Lime item
Sport-Tek Sport-Wick Hoodie - Youth Large Smoke Grey/Lime
$50

For maximum impact, our anti-static pullover has a sublimated CamoHex print strategically placed inside the hood and on the inner sleeves and side panels. Sport-Wick moisture-wicking technology helps keep you cool.

  • 5.5-ounce, 100% polyester
  • Tag-free label
  • Three-panel hood
  • No drawcord at hood
  • Sublimated digital CamoHex print on inner sleeves, side panels and hood lining
  • Taped neck
  • Self-fabric cuffs and hem
  • Front pouch pocket



* Please see Special Note for Check Out on Merchandise home page re: Optional % to Zeffy Platform *

0
Sport-Tek Sport-Wick Hoodie - Youth Medium Smoke Grey/White item
Sport-Tek Sport-Wick Hoodie - Youth Medium Smoke Grey/White
$50

For maximum impact, our anti-static pullover has a sublimated CamoHex print strategically placed inside the hood and on the inner sleeves and side panels. Sport-Wick moisture-wicking technology helps keep you cool.

  • 5.5-ounce, 100% polyester
  • Tag-free label
  • Three-panel hood
  • No drawcord at hood
  • Sublimated digital CamoHex print on inner sleeves, side panels and hood lining
  • Taped neck
  • Self-fabric cuffs and hem
  • Front pouch pocket



* Please see Special Note for Check Out on Merchandise home page re: Optional % to Zeffy Platform *

0
Sport-Tek Sport-Wick Hoodie - Youth Large Smoke Grey/White item
Sport-Tek Sport-Wick Hoodie - Youth Large Smoke Grey/White
$50

For maximum impact, our anti-static pullover has a sublimated CamoHex print strategically placed inside the hood and on the inner sleeves and side panels. Sport-Wick moisture-wicking technology helps keep you cool.

  • 5.5-ounce, 100% polyester
  • Tag-free label
  • Three-panel hood
  • No drawcord at hood
  • Sublimated digital CamoHex print on inner sleeves, side panels and hood lining
  • Taped neck
  • Self-fabric cuffs and hem
  • Front pouch pocket



* Please see Special Note for Check Out on Merchandise home page re: Optional % to Zeffy Platform *

0
Jerzees Premium Blend 3/4 Sleeve - Adult M Cream / Pink item
Jerzees Premium Blend 3/4 Sleeve - Adult M Cream / Pink
$25

Jerzees® Unisex Premium Blend Combed Ring Spun 3/4-Sleeve Raglan Tee

  • 5.2-ounce, 50/50 combed ring spun cotton/polyester
  • 60/40 cotton/polyester (Oxford/Fiery Red Heather, Oxford/Black Ink, Oxford/Indigo Heather)
  • Made with sustainably sourced USA-grown cotton
  • Moisture-wicking
  • Contrast bound collar and 3/4-raglan sleeves
  • Drop tail with serged hem
  • Side seamed
  • Tear-away label



* Please see Special Note for Check Out on Merchandise home page re: Optional % to Zeffy Platform *

0
Add a donation for Avenues Baseball League, a 501(c)(3) Organization

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!