Averill Park Football Club Sponsorship

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
Details: Full color, company logo banners are 3’X 8’ and hung on a dedicated wall space at our indoor gym. Spring Rec field sponsorship signs will be placed on the designated field at Miller Hill Elementary School each evening throughout the Spring Rec season. Full color logo displayed on website and twice-per season mention on social media outlets with links to company website/social media.
Valid for one year
Full color, company logo banners are 2’X 4’ and hung in a shared wall space at our indoor gym. Full color logo displayed on website and twice-per season mention on social media outlets with links to company website/social media.
Valid for one year
Black and White company name placed on a 3’X 4’ with other sponsors and displayed in a shared wall space at our indoor gym. Name displayed on website and once-per season mention on social media outlets with links to company website/social media.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!