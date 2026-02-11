Aviation Yoga

The Experience
Your $35 ticket covers more than just a great workout. Every guest will enjoy:
- A 60-minute yoga flow (All levels welcome!)
- A crisp glass of Rosé to unwind post-session.
- Gourmet cheese bites to fuel your energy.
Giving Back
This event is about more than just wellness—it’s about community.
- $20 from every ticket goes directly to our local animal shelter.
- The remaining $15 covers event expenses.
Want to do more? If you’d like to increase your impact, we will be accepting additional donations on-site. Every extra dollar goes straight to the animals in need!
