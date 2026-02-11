Aviation Yoga

The Experience

Your $35 ticket covers more than just a great workout. Every guest will enjoy:

A 60-minute yoga flow (All levels welcome!)

A crisp glass of Rosé to unwind post-session.

Gourmet cheese bites to fuel your energy.

Giving Back

This event is about more than just wellness—it’s about community.

$20 from every ticket goes directly to our local animal shelter.

The remaining $15 covers event expenses.

Want to do more? If you’d like to increase your impact, we will be accepting additional donations on-site. Every extra dollar goes straight to the animals in need!