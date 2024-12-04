ACTT Player Registration

Format: Best 2 Out of 3 Sets: Match Tie Break for 3rd set. Surface: Har-Tru/Soft Court Entry Fee Includes: •Guaranteed Two Matches •Tournament T-Shirt •Continental Breakfast •Lunch Saturday •Lunch Sunday •Two Tickets to Saturday Night Courtside Party: 5:00pm

Format: Best 2 Out of 3 Sets: Match Tie Break for 3rd set. Surface: Har-Tru/Soft Court Entry Fee Includes: •Guaranteed Two Matches •Tournament T-Shirt •Continental Breakfast •Lunch Saturday •Lunch Sunday •Two Tickets to Saturday Night Courtside Party: 5:00pm

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