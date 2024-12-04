ACTT Player Registration

Format: Best 2 Out of 3 Sets:
Match Tie Break for 3rd set.
Surface: Har-Tru/Soft Court
Entry Fee Includes:
•Guaranteed Two Matches
•Tournament T-Shirt
•Continental Breakfast
•Lunch Saturday
•Lunch Sunday
•Two Tickets to Saturday Night
Courtside Party: 5:00pm
Format: Best 2 Out of 3 Sets:
Match Tie Break for 3rd set.
Surface: Har-Tru/Soft Court
Entry Fee Includes:
•Guaranteed Two Matches
•Tournament T-Shirt
•Continental Breakfast
•Lunch Saturday
•Lunch Sunday
•Two Tickets to Saturday Night
Courtside Party: 5:00pm
Men's 4.0
$125
Format: Best 2 Out of 3 Sets:
Match Tie Break for 3rd set.
Surface: Har-Tru/Soft Court
Entry Fee Includes:
•Guaranteed Two Matches
•Tournament T-Shirt
•Continental Breakfast
•Lunch Saturday
•Lunch Sunday
•Two Tickets to Saturday Night
Courtside Party: 5:00pm
Format: Best 2 Out of 3 Sets:
Match Tie Break for 3rd set.
Surface: Har-Tru/Soft Court
Entry Fee Includes:
•Guaranteed Two Matches
•Tournament T-Shirt
•Continental Breakfast
•Lunch Saturday
•Lunch Sunday
•Two Tickets to Saturday Night
Courtside Party: 5:00pm
Men's 4.5
$125
Format: Best 2 Out of 3 Sets:
Match Tie Break for 3rd set.
Surface: Har-Tru/Soft Court
Entry Fee Includes:
•Guaranteed Two Matches
•Tournament T-Shirt
•Continental Breakfast
•Lunch Saturday
•Lunch Sunday
•Two Tickets to Saturday Night
Courtside Party: 5:00pm
Format: Best 2 Out of 3 Sets:
Match Tie Break for 3rd set.
Surface: Har-Tru/Soft Court
Entry Fee Includes:
•Guaranteed Two Matches
•Tournament T-Shirt
•Continental Breakfast
•Lunch Saturday
•Lunch Sunday
•Two Tickets to Saturday Night
Courtside Party: 5:00pm
Men's 5.0
$125
Format: Best 2 Out of 3 Sets:
Match Tie Break for 3rd set.
Surface: Har-Tru/Soft Court
Entry Fee Includes:
•Guaranteed Two Matches
•Tournament T-Shirt
•Continental Breakfast
•Lunch Saturday
•Lunch Sunday
•Two Tickets to Saturday Night
Courtside Party: 5:00pm
Format: Best 2 Out of 3 Sets:
Match Tie Break for 3rd set.
Surface: Har-Tru/Soft Court
Entry Fee Includes:
•Guaranteed Two Matches
•Tournament T-Shirt
•Continental Breakfast
•Lunch Saturday
•Lunch Sunday
•Two Tickets to Saturday Night
Courtside Party: 5:00pm
Women's 2.5
$125
Format: Best 2 Out of 3 Sets:
Match Tie Break for 3rd set.
Surface: Har-Tru/Soft Court
Entry Fee Includes:
•Guaranteed Two Matches
•Tournament T-Shirt
•Continental Breakfast
•Lunch Saturday
•Lunch Sunday
•Two Tickets to Saturday Night
Courtside Party: 5:00pm
Format: Best 2 Out of 3 Sets:
Match Tie Break for 3rd set.
Surface: Har-Tru/Soft Court
Entry Fee Includes:
•Guaranteed Two Matches
•Tournament T-Shirt
•Continental Breakfast
•Lunch Saturday
•Lunch Sunday
•Two Tickets to Saturday Night
Courtside Party: 5:00pm
Women's 3.0
$125
Format: Best 2 Out of 3 Sets:
Match Tie Break for 3rd set.
Surface: Har-Tru/Soft Court
Entry Fee Includes:
•Guaranteed Two Matches
•Tournament T-Shirt
•Continental Breakfast
•Lunch Saturday
•Lunch Sunday
•Two Tickets to Saturday Night
Courtside Party: 5:00pm
Format: Best 2 Out of 3 Sets:
Match Tie Break for 3rd set.
Surface: Har-Tru/Soft Court
Entry Fee Includes:
•Guaranteed Two Matches
•Tournament T-Shirt
•Continental Breakfast
•Lunch Saturday
•Lunch Sunday
•Two Tickets to Saturday Night
Courtside Party: 5:00pm
women's 3.5
$125
Format: Best 2 Out of 3 Sets:
Match Tie Break for 3rd set.
Surface: Har-Tru/Soft Court
Entry Fee Includes:
•Guaranteed Two Matches
•Tournament T-Shirt
•Continental Breakfast
•Lunch Saturday
•Lunch Sunday
•Two Tickets to Saturday Night
Courtside Party: 5:00pm
Format: Best 2 Out of 3 Sets:
Match Tie Break for 3rd set.
Surface: Har-Tru/Soft Court
Entry Fee Includes:
•Guaranteed Two Matches
•Tournament T-Shirt
•Continental Breakfast
•Lunch Saturday
•Lunch Sunday
•Two Tickets to Saturday Night
Courtside Party: 5:00pm
women's 4.0
$125
Format: Best 2 Out of 3 Sets:
Match Tie Break for 3rd set.
Surface: Har-Tru/Soft Court
Entry Fee Includes:
•Guaranteed Two Matches
•Tournament T-Shirt
•Continental Breakfast
•Lunch Saturday
•Lunch Sunday
•Two Tickets to Saturday Night
Courtside Party: 5:00pm
Format: Best 2 Out of 3 Sets:
Match Tie Break for 3rd set.
Surface: Har-Tru/Soft Court
Entry Fee Includes:
•Guaranteed Two Matches
•Tournament T-Shirt
•Continental Breakfast
•Lunch Saturday
•Lunch Sunday
•Two Tickets to Saturday Night
Courtside Party: 5:00pm
women's 4.5
$125
Format: Best 2 Out of 3 Sets:
Match Tie Break for 3rd set.
Surface: Har-Tru/Soft Court
Entry Fee Includes:
•Guaranteed Two Matches
•Tournament T-Shirt
•Continental Breakfast
•Lunch Saturday
•Lunch Sunday
•Two Tickets to Saturday Night
Courtside Party: 5:00pm
Format: Best 2 Out of 3 Sets:
Match Tie Break for 3rd set.
Surface: Har-Tru/Soft Court
Entry Fee Includes:
•Guaranteed Two Matches
•Tournament T-Shirt
•Continental Breakfast
•Lunch Saturday
•Lunch Sunday
•Two Tickets to Saturday Night
Courtside Party: 5:00pm
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