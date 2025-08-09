Play with us!

Field Sponsor
$1,200

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Sponsor Receives the following:

Sign with Company name at the field or 4x6 banner on back fence.

Company logo/link displayed on AVSA website.

Social Media Advertisement.

First right of refusal for next years sponsorship.


Premier Sponsor
$15,000

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Sponsor Receives the following:

Company Logo on front of In-house Jerseys.

Company logo on front of Travel Jerseys*

Three Large Banners at AVSA Soccer Complex.

Company Logo on AVSA printed material

Company link/logo displayed on AVSA Website

Social Media Advertisement

First right of refusal for next year's sponsor.

*requires 2 year commitment

Elite Sponsor
$6,000

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Sponsor Receives the following: Company logo on back of In-house Jerseys

Company name on all event merchandise

Two Large Banners at AVSA Soccer Complex

Company link/logo displayed on AVSA website

Social Media Advertisement

First right of refusal for next year's sponsor

AVSA Team Sponsor
$1

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Support your favorite team!

Sponsor or Contributor Receives the following:

Business or family name included on display board with complext map near concessions

Company link/logo displayed on AVSA Website


Important: On the next page you will have the option to contribute an additional amount. Add your sponsorship amount there to be designated to a specific team.


Sponsors that chose this option most frequently Contribute $500.

Scholarship Player Sponsor
$250

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Everyone Plays at AVSA. Support a player! Sponsor our local families by covering registration fees, player insurance, and uniforms.

Sponsor Receives the following:

Business or Family name included on display board with complex map near concessions

Company logo/link displayed on AVSA website

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing