AVSC x The Snow League - Silent Auction

Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks – Premium Suite Experience - March 25, 2026 | Ball Arena





Enjoy an unforgettable NBA night with 4 premium suite seats to see the Denver Nuggets take on the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena.





Package includes:

(4) Suite-level seats (2 standard cushioned seats + 2 high-top seats within the suite)

VIP valet parking pass (premium parking near the VIP entrance)

Experience the game in comfort with elevated views, private suite access, and an upgraded arena experience.





Generously donated by Fresh Tape Media.





Estimated Value: $1,300