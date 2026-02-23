AVSC x The Snow League - Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks – Premium Suite Experience - March 25, 2026 | Ball Arena
Enjoy an unforgettable NBA night with 4 premium suite seats to see the Denver Nuggets take on the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena.
Package includes:
Experience the game in comfort with elevated views, private suite access, and an upgraded arena experience.
Generously donated by Fresh Tape Media.
Estimated Value: $1,300
Starting bid
Snowmass Mountain Club – One-Year Honorary Membership
Experience mountain living at its most effortless with a one-year Honorary Membership to the exclusive Snowmass Mountain Club.
Typically requiring a $225,000 initial buy-in plus $12,300 in annual dues, this is an extraordinary opportunity to access a platinum-level membership for just one season.
Limited to approximately 150 member families, Snowmass Mountain Club offers:
This is the Roaring Fork Valley’s most coveted mountain home base — yours to enjoy for the season.
Estimated Value: $20,000
Starting bid
Full WHITESPACE Kit – Men’s or Women’s
Elevate your mountain setup with a complete WHITESPACE kit, including:
The winning bidder will be connected directly with WHITESPACE to select their preferred styles and sizing (based on current inventory availability).
A premium, high-performance outerwear package built for serious days on the mountain.
Estimated Value: $600–$1,000+
Starting bid
Collectible Snowboard Signed by Shaun White
Board model and size to be confirmed. This is a limited collectible snowboard signed by the one and only Shaun White — a true piece of snowboarding history.
Estimated Value: $650+
(Item must be picked up at AVSC in Aspen)
Starting bid
One certificate for two one-day lift tickets good at any of Aspen Skiing Company’s four mountains through the 2026/2027 ski season.
Value: $488
(Certificate will be emailed to the winner)
Starting bid
One double snowmobile for a 2-Hour Maroon Bells Tour -
Value: $425
(Certificate will be emailed to the winner)
Starting bid
The 2026 Oakley Line Miner goggle is featured in the AURA Collection, a special release for the 2026 Winter Olympics, characterized by a unique color-shifting paint that blends purple, green, red, and gold.
Estimated value: $176+
(To be picked up at AVSC in Aspen)
Starting bid
Talk to your friends and family on the slopes, hands-free and without the need for internet or cellular connection. Easily coordinate your rides, share your excitement as you rush down the trails or warn each other of potential danger. Stream music and answer calls directly from your phone while keeping it safely in your pocket. Powerful sound by JBL and IP67 waterproof construction will ensure that Packtalk Outdoor will stay with you come rain, shine or snow.
Value: $494.95
(Product will be shipped to winner's address)
Starting bid
Talk to your friends and family on the slopes, hands-free and without the need for internet or cellular connection. Easily coordinate your rides, share your excitement as you rush down the trails or warn each other of potential danger. Stream music and answer calls directly from your phone while keeping it safely in your pocket. Powerful sound by JBL and IP67 waterproof construction will ensure that Packtalk Outdoor will stay with you come rain, shine or snow.
Value: $494.95
(Product will be shipped to winner's address)
Starting bid
GIFT CERTIFICATE
One – 5 Punch Pass
(No Cash Value)
Come and play at Aspen Parks and Recreation
Enjoy the pools, ice skating, climbing, cardio and weight rooms, fitness classes and more!
Value: $160
(Certificate will be emailed to the winner)
Starting bid
GIFT CERTIFICATE
One – 5 Punch Pass
(No Cash Value)
Come and play at Aspen Parks and Recreation
Enjoy the pools, ice skating, climbing, cardio and weight rooms, fitness classes and more!
Value: $160
(Certificate will be emailed to the winner)
Starting bid
Luxury Portrait Photography Experience – Leshem Loft
Capture a timeless portrait with an exclusive studio photography session at Leshem Loft.
This package includes:
Additional prints and products are available for purchase.
No digital files included. Model release required.
Create a lasting piece of art with a highly sought-after portrait experience.
Estimated Value: $7,200
Starting bid
Gift card for Aspen restaurant
Value: $100
(Physical gift card to be picked up at AVSC club house or can be mailed)
Starting bid
Radio - Aspen hoodie size large
Value: $175
(To be picked up at Radio Boardshop in Aspen)
Starting bid
NO LONGER TAKING BIDS FOR THIS ITEM! The Snow League VIP Experience & Merch Pack
Take home the ultimate Snow League bundle packed with exclusive gear and VIP access:
A true collector’s bundle for any snow sports fan, combining premium merchandise with exclusive event access.
Important: The winner of this item will be selected at 8:00 PM on Thursday, 2/26/26 — so get your bids in early!
Estimated Value: $900+
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!