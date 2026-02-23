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Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club

About this event

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AVSC x The Snow League - Silent Auction

Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks item
Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks
$650

Starting bid

Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks – Premium Suite Experience - March 25, 2026 | Ball Arena


Enjoy an unforgettable NBA night with 4 premium suite seats to see the Denver Nuggets take on the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena.


Package includes:

  • (4) Suite-level seats (2 standard cushioned seats + 2 high-top seats within the suite)
  • VIP valet parking pass (premium parking near the VIP entrance)

Experience the game in comfort with elevated views, private suite access, and an upgraded arena experience.


Generously donated by Fresh Tape Media.


Estimated Value: $1,300

Snowmass Mountain Club – One-Year Honorary Membership item
Snowmass Mountain Club – One-Year Honorary Membership item
Snowmass Mountain Club – One-Year Honorary Membership
$8,000

Starting bid

Snowmass Mountain Club – One-Year Honorary Membership


Experience mountain living at its most effortless with a one-year Honorary Membership to the exclusive Snowmass Mountain Club.


Typically requiring a $225,000 initial buy-in plus $12,300 in annual dues, this is an extraordinary opportunity to access a platinum-level membership for just one season.


Limited to approximately 150 member families, Snowmass Mountain Club offers:

  • Ski-in / ski-out access steps from the Elk Camp Gondola
  • Private member lounge
  • Dedicated concierge services
  • Private parking
  • Priority on-mountain dining
  • Complimentary refreshments and après offerings
  • A curated calendar of exclusive member-only events

This is the Roaring Fork Valley’s most coveted mountain home base — yours to enjoy for the season.


Estimated Value: $20,000

WHITESPACE: Full Snow Kit item
WHITESPACE: Full Snow Kit item
WHITESPACE: Full Snow Kit
$400

Starting bid

Full WHITESPACE Kit – Men’s or Women’s

Elevate your mountain setup with a complete WHITESPACE kit, including:

  • Jacket
  • Pants or Bib
  • Goggles

The winning bidder will be connected directly with WHITESPACE to select their preferred styles and sizing (based on current inventory availability).


A premium, high-performance outerwear package built for serious days on the mountain.


Estimated Value: $600–$1,000+

Whitespace: Snowboard signed by Shaun White item
Whitespace: Snowboard signed by Shaun White item
Whitespace: Snowboard signed by Shaun White
$300

Starting bid

Collectible Snowboard Signed by Shaun White

Board model and size to be confirmed. This is a limited collectible snowboard signed by the one and only Shaun White — a true piece of snowboarding history.


Estimated Value: $650+

(Item must be picked up at AVSC in Aspen)

Aspen Snowmass: Two x One-Day Lift Ticket item
Aspen Snowmass: Two x One-Day Lift Ticket item
Aspen Snowmass: Two x One-Day Lift Ticket
$175

Starting bid

One certificate for two one-day lift tickets good at any of Aspen Skiing Company’s four mountains through the 2026/2027 ski season.


Value: $488

(Certificate will be emailed to the winner)

T Lazy 7 Ranch: Snowmobile Maroon Bells Tour item
T Lazy 7 Ranch: Snowmobile Maroon Bells Tour item
T Lazy 7 Ranch: Snowmobile Maroon Bells Tour
$155

Starting bid

One double snowmobile for a 2-Hour Maroon Bells Tour -

  • No experience necessary
  • Drivers must be over 18 years old and possess a valid driver’s license
  • Gratuities for the guides not included
  • Upgrades available for difference in cost
  • May be switched to a Pyramid Peak tour or Maroon Bells Snowcat tour depending on weather conditions
  • Offer expires 4/5 /2027 – and may not be available for use during Holiday Black-out periods

Value: $425

(Certificate will be emailed to the winner)

Oakley: Line Miner™ L Snow Goggles - 2026 Olympic collection item
Oakley: Line Miner™ L Snow Goggles - 2026 Olympic collection item
Oakley: Line Miner™ L Snow Goggles - 2026 Olympic collection item
Oakley: Line Miner™ L Snow Goggles - 2026 Olympic collection
$100

Starting bid

The 2026 Oakley Line Miner goggle is featured in the AURA Collection, a special release for the 2026 Winter Olympics, characterized by a unique color-shifting paint that blends purple, green, red, and gold.

  • Design & Style: The AURA collection is inspired by the "unseen moments" of winter sports, featuring a luminous, dual-color shift finish.
  • Performance: The Line Miner features a cylindrical design for maximum, close-to-face peripheral vision.
  • Optics: Equipped with Oakley's Prizm™ lens technology, which enhances contrast and detail in the snow.
  • Compatibility: The goggles are designed to fit well with most helmets, including the matching AURA Collection Oakley MOD1 MIPS helmet.

Estimated value: $176+

(To be picked up at AVSC in Aspen)

Cardo Systems: Packtalk Outdoor x2 units (#1) item
Cardo Systems: Packtalk Outdoor x2 units (#1) item
Cardo Systems: Packtalk Outdoor x2 units (#1)
$175

Starting bid

Talk to your friends and family on the slopes, hands-free and without the need for internet or cellular connection. Easily coordinate your rides, share your excitement as you rush down the trails or warn each other of potential danger. Stream music and answer calls directly from your phone while keeping it safely in your pocket. Powerful sound by JBL and IP67 waterproof construction will ensure that Packtalk Outdoor will stay with you come rain, shine or snow.


Value: $494.95

(Product will be shipped to winner's address)

Cardo Systems: Packtalk Outdoor x2 units (#2) item
Cardo Systems: Packtalk Outdoor x2 units (#2) item
Cardo Systems: Packtalk Outdoor x2 units (#2)
$175

Starting bid

Talk to your friends and family on the slopes, hands-free and without the need for internet or cellular connection. Easily coordinate your rides, share your excitement as you rush down the trails or warn each other of potential danger. Stream music and answer calls directly from your phone while keeping it safely in your pocket. Powerful sound by JBL and IP67 waterproof construction will ensure that Packtalk Outdoor will stay with you come rain, shine or snow.


Value: $494.95

(Product will be shipped to winner's address)

Aspen Recreation Center: 5-Punch Pass (#1) item
Aspen Recreation Center: 5-Punch Pass (#1) item
Aspen Recreation Center: 5-Punch Pass (#1)
$80

Starting bid

GIFT CERTIFICATE

One – 5 Punch Pass

(No Cash Value)

Come and play at Aspen Parks and Recreation

Enjoy the pools, ice skating, climbing, cardio and weight rooms, fitness classes and more!


Value: $160

(Certificate will be emailed to the winner)

Aspen Recreation Center: 5-Punch Pass (#2) item
Aspen Recreation Center: 5-Punch Pass (#2) item
Aspen Recreation Center: 5-Punch Pass (#2)
$80

Starting bid

GIFT CERTIFICATE

One – 5 Punch Pass

(No Cash Value)

Come and play at Aspen Parks and Recreation

Enjoy the pools, ice skating, climbing, cardio and weight rooms, fitness classes and more!


Value: $160

(Certificate will be emailed to the winner)

Luxury Portrait Photography Experience – Leshem Loft item
Luxury Portrait Photography Experience – Leshem Loft item
Luxury Portrait Photography Experience – Leshem Loft item
Luxury Portrait Photography Experience – Leshem Loft
$2,500

Starting bid

Luxury Portrait Photography Experience – Leshem Loft

Capture a timeless portrait with an exclusive studio photography session at Leshem Loft.


This package includes:

  • 1–2 hour professional studio session
  • Individual, family, or pet portraits (up to 6 people)
  • One (1) 8x10 fine art print of your choosing

Additional prints and products are available for purchase.

No digital files included. Model release required.


Create a lasting piece of art with a highly sought-after portrait experience.


Estimated Value: $7,200

Hickory House: $100 Gift Card item
Hickory House: $100 Gift Card item
Hickory House: $100 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Gift card for Aspen restaurant


Value: $100

(Physical gift card to be picked up at AVSC club house or can be mailed)


Radio Boardshop Aspen: Aspen Hoodie size L item
Radio Boardshop Aspen: Aspen Hoodie size L item
Radio Boardshop Aspen: Aspen Hoodie size L
$50

Starting bid

Radio - Aspen hoodie size large


Value: $175

(To be picked up at Radio Boardshop in Aspen)

NO LONGER TAKING BIDS: TSL VIP Experience & Merch Pack item
NO LONGER TAKING BIDS: TSL VIP Experience & Merch Pack item
NO LONGER TAKING BIDS: TSL VIP Experience & Merch Pack item
NO LONGER TAKING BIDS: TSL VIP Experience & Merch Pack
$350

Starting bid

NO LONGER TAKING BIDS FOR THIS ITEM! The Snow League VIP Experience & Merch Pack

Take home the ultimate Snow League bundle packed with exclusive gear and VIP access:

  • (2) Two-Day Deck VIP Tickets
  • (1) Letterman’s Jacket
  • (1) Hoodie
  • (1) Hat
  • (1) Hydro Flask
  • (1) Tote Bag
  • (1) Keychain
  • (2) Signed Rubber Ducks (Jake Pates & Hanna Faulhaber)

A true collector’s bundle for any snow sports fan, combining premium merchandise with exclusive event access.


Important: The winner of this item will be selected at 8:00 PM on Thursday, 2/26/26 — so get your bids in early!


Estimated Value: $900+

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!