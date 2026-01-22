Imagine Well Being

Hosted by

Imagine Well Being

About this event

🦋🌸 Awaken: A Spring Nature & Wellness Women's Retreat

Rolling Ridge Study Retreat 691 Christ Church Rd

Harpers Ferry, WV 25425

Pay It Forward
$415

This fee covers your participation and makes it possible for someone facing financial hardship to join. Thank you for extending generosity to others.

Standard
$365

This fee helps cover the essential costs of offering this event. We’re grateful for your support in keeping it sustainable.

Reduced
$315

This option is here for you if the standard fee is a stretch right now. While it doesn’t fully cover event costs, your presence is valued and welcome.

Private Room
$50

Private room with a single or double bed

Add a donation for Imagine Well Being

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!