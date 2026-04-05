Integrity Developers Foundation

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Integrity Developers Foundation

About this event

Awaken The Nation Convention

2500 Calvert St NW

Washington, DC 20008, USA

1 VIP TICKET - EARLY BIRD (May 10 - June 20)
$1,200

Join us for Awaken the Nation Convention 2026 in Washington, D.C.

This 3-day Kingdom gathering is a time of unity, alignment, and awakening for the Body of Christ.

VIP Ticket Includes:
• Full 3-day Convention Access
• 3 - Nights at Omni Shoreham Hotel
• 2 - Buffet Style Breakfasts (Saturday and Sunday)
• 1 - VIP Luncheon (Saturday)
• 1 - 3' x 5' Nylon American Flag - Made in the USA

We look forward to gathering with you in this powerful time together.

2 - VIP TICKETS (same room) - EARLY BIRD (May 4 - June 20)
$2,200

Join us for Awaken the Nation Convention 2026 in Washington, D.C.

This 3-day Kingdom gathering is a time of unity, alignment, and awakening for the Body of Christ.

2 VIP Tickets Includes:
• Full 3-day Convention Access
• 3 - Nights at Omni Shoreham Hotel
• 2 - Buffet Style Breakfasts each (Saturday and Sunday)
• 1 - VIP Luncheon each (Saturday)
• 1 - 3' x5' Nylon American Flag - Made in the USA

We look forward to gathering with you in this powerful time together.

1 VIP TICKET - STANDARD (June 21 - September 12)
$1,500

Join us for Awaken the Nation Convention 2026 in Washington, D.C.

This 3-day Kingdom gathering is a time of unity, alignment, and awakening for the Body of Christ.

VIP Ticket Includes:
• Full 3-day Convention Access
• 3 Nights at Omni Shoreham Hotel
• 2 Buffet Style Breakfasts (Saturday and Sunday)
• 1 VIP Luncheon (Saturday)
• Access to all sessions and speakers

We look forward to gathering with you in this powerful time together.

2- VIP TICKETS (same room) - STANDARD (June 21-September 12)
$2,500

Join us for Awaken the Nation Convention 2026 in Washington, D.C.

This 3-day Kingdom gathering is a time of unity, alignment, and awakening for the Body of Christ.

2 VIP Tickets Includes:
• Full 3-day Convention Access
• 3 Nights at Omni Shoreham Hotel
• 2 Buffet Style Breakfasts each (Saturday and Sunday)
• 1 VIP Luncheon each (Saturday)
• Access to all sessions and speakers

We look forward to gathering with you in this powerful time together.

EXHIBITOR - HARVEST BUILDER PACKAGE
$2,500

Exhibitor Table

1/8 Ad in Program


(See Add-On Option for Room/Meals Below)

EXHIBITOR - KINGDOM INFULENCER PACKAGE
$5,000

Exhibitor Table

1/4 Ad in Program


(See Add-On Option for Room/Meals Below)

EXHIBITOR - APOSTOLIC PARTNER PACKAGE
$10,000

Exhibitor Table

1/2 Ad in Program

5-10 Stage Presentation

2 VIP Tickets (Includes 3 nights/3 meals at Omni Hotel)

Personalized Affiliate Link

Earn 5% from Your Ticket Sales

EXHIBITOR - LEGACY IMPACT PARTNER
$15,000

Exhibitor Table

Full Page Ad in Program

15 Stage Presentation

3 VIP Tickets (Includes 3 nights/3 meals at Omni Hotel)

Personalized Affiliate Link

Earn 5% from Your Ticket Sales

PACKAGE ADD-ON FOR HOTEL/MEALS
$1,000

3 nights in one room (up to 3 people per room)

3 meals per person at the Omni Hotel

(Includes 2 breakfasts and 1 VIP Lunch)

GENERAL ADMISSION - TWO 3-DAY TICKET PASSES
$550

2 Three-Day Ticket Passes

(Excludes room and meals)

GENERAL ADMISSION - ONE 3-DAY TICKET PASS
$350

1 Three-Day Ticket Pass

(Excludes room and meals)

GENERAL ADMISSION - DAILY
$150

Entrance to one full day of the event.

(Excludes Room and Meals))

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