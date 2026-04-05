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About this event
Join us for Awaken the Nation Convention 2026 in Washington, D.C.
This 3-day Kingdom gathering is a time of unity, alignment, and awakening for the Body of Christ.
VIP Ticket Includes:
• Full 3-day Convention Access
• 3 - Nights at Omni Shoreham Hotel
• 2 - Buffet Style Breakfasts (Saturday and Sunday)
• 1 - VIP Luncheon (Saturday)
• 1 - 3' x 5' Nylon American Flag - Made in the USA
We look forward to gathering with you in this powerful time together.
Join us for Awaken the Nation Convention 2026 in Washington, D.C.
This 3-day Kingdom gathering is a time of unity, alignment, and awakening for the Body of Christ.
2 VIP Tickets Includes:
• Full 3-day Convention Access
• 3 - Nights at Omni Shoreham Hotel
• 2 - Buffet Style Breakfasts each (Saturday and Sunday)
• 1 - VIP Luncheon each (Saturday)
• 1 - 3' x5' Nylon American Flag - Made in the USA
We look forward to gathering with you in this powerful time together.
Join us for Awaken the Nation Convention 2026 in Washington, D.C.
This 3-day Kingdom gathering is a time of unity, alignment, and awakening for the Body of Christ.
VIP Ticket Includes:
• Full 3-day Convention Access
• 3 Nights at Omni Shoreham Hotel
• 2 Buffet Style Breakfasts (Saturday and Sunday)
• 1 VIP Luncheon (Saturday)
• Access to all sessions and speakers
We look forward to gathering with you in this powerful time together.
Join us for Awaken the Nation Convention 2026 in Washington, D.C.
This 3-day Kingdom gathering is a time of unity, alignment, and awakening for the Body of Christ.
2 VIP Tickets Includes:
• Full 3-day Convention Access
• 3 Nights at Omni Shoreham Hotel
• 2 Buffet Style Breakfasts each (Saturday and Sunday)
• 1 VIP Luncheon each (Saturday)
• Access to all sessions and speakers
We look forward to gathering with you in this powerful time together.
Exhibitor Table
1/8 Ad in Program
(See Add-On Option for Room/Meals Below)
Exhibitor Table
1/4 Ad in Program
(See Add-On Option for Room/Meals Below)
Exhibitor Table
1/2 Ad in Program
5-10 Stage Presentation
2 VIP Tickets (Includes 3 nights/3 meals at Omni Hotel)
Personalized Affiliate Link
Earn 5% from Your Ticket Sales
Exhibitor Table
Full Page Ad in Program
15 Stage Presentation
3 VIP Tickets (Includes 3 nights/3 meals at Omni Hotel)
Personalized Affiliate Link
Earn 5% from Your Ticket Sales
3 nights in one room (up to 3 people per room)
3 meals per person at the Omni Hotel
(Includes 2 breakfasts and 1 VIP Lunch)
2 Three-Day Ticket Passes
(Excludes room and meals)
1 Three-Day Ticket Pass
(Excludes room and meals)
Entrance to one full day of the event.
(Excludes Room and Meals))
$
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