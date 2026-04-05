Join us for Awaken the Nation Convention 2026 in Washington, D.C.



This 3-day Kingdom gathering is a time of unity, alignment, and awakening for the Body of Christ.



2 VIP Tickets Includes:

• Full 3-day Convention Access

• 3 Nights at Omni Shoreham Hotel

• 2 Buffet Style Breakfasts each (Saturday and Sunday)

• 1 VIP Luncheon each (Saturday)

• Access to all sessions and speakers



We look forward to gathering with you in this powerful time together.