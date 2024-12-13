Awaken your Abundance

Brought to you exclusively by Early Birds Club Start 2025 with great purpose! Awaken true abundance in every aspect of life through a methodical, and thoughtfully designed program based in ancient practices and a timeless understanding of the human experience. Over seven months, work at all levels of the body and mind with tools like Yoga Nidra*, Exercise, Nutrition, Connection, Journaling and Visualization, to release unhelpful patterns and blockages, and embrace a plentiful life filled with grace, vitality, and abundance. The program runs from January to July 2025 PROGRAM: January - Month 1: ROOT INTO STABILITY – discover the true source of security and stability February - Month 2: FLOW THROUGH LIFE – awaken your creativity, passion and flexibility March - Month 3: EMPOWERED PRESENCE – cultivate inner strength, motivation and drive April - Month 4: RADIATE LOVE AND COMPASSION – discover connection through unconditional love May - Month 5: FIND YOUR VOICE – awaken to your true purpose June - Month 6: AWAKEN WISDOM & INSIGHT – delve into your own intuition July -Month 7: INNER PEACE & SERENITY – arrive at the unshakable inner kernel of peace The course is structured to follow a natural progression where one month's work builds up to the next. However, each theme can also stand alone. While we recommend doing the whole program in the given flow, we are aware that priorities and other obligations can overtake our lives, despite our best intentions, this is why the program's format is flexible, allowing you to either experience the entire program in a flow, or to select the themes that best fit your life. REGISTER YOUR INTEREST HERE, AND ATTEND OUR COMPLIMENTARY INTRODUCTORY SESSION: *Yoga Nidra is a systematic guided practice that takes the practitioner to a deeply relaxed state, equivalent to 4 hours of deep sleep, in one session. Over time, with consistent practice, it functions at the subconscious level allowing for great shifts. Fee structure 1 month: $35

Brought to you exclusively by Early Birds Club Start 2025 with great purpose! Awaken true abundance in every aspect of life through a methodical, and thoughtfully designed program based in ancient practices and a timeless understanding of the human experience. Over seven months, work at all levels of the body and mind with tools like Yoga Nidra*, Exercise, Nutrition, Connection, Journaling and Visualization, to release unhelpful patterns and blockages, and embrace a plentiful life filled with grace, vitality, and abundance. The program runs from January to July 2025 PROGRAM: January - Month 1: ROOT INTO STABILITY – discover the true source of security and stability February - Month 2: FLOW THROUGH LIFE – awaken your creativity, passion and flexibility March - Month 3: EMPOWERED PRESENCE – cultivate inner strength, motivation and drive April - Month 4: RADIATE LOVE AND COMPASSION – discover connection through unconditional love May - Month 5: FIND YOUR VOICE – awaken to your true purpose June - Month 6: AWAKEN WISDOM & INSIGHT – delve into your own intuition July -Month 7: INNER PEACE & SERENITY – arrive at the unshakable inner kernel of peace The course is structured to follow a natural progression where one month's work builds up to the next. However, each theme can also stand alone. While we recommend doing the whole program in the given flow, we are aware that priorities and other obligations can overtake our lives, despite our best intentions, this is why the program's format is flexible, allowing you to either experience the entire program in a flow, or to select the themes that best fit your life. REGISTER YOUR INTEREST HERE, AND ATTEND OUR COMPLIMENTARY INTRODUCTORY SESSION: *Yoga Nidra is a systematic guided practice that takes the practitioner to a deeply relaxed state, equivalent to 4 hours of deep sleep, in one session. Over time, with consistent practice, it functions at the subconscious level allowing for great shifts. Fee structure 1 month: $35

seeMoreDetailsMobile