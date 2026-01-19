Awakening Faith Frontliners's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Elevate your daily devotion or next mission trip with this stunning, coordinated gift collection Wrapped in a sophisticated purple floral pattern, this set combines timeless style with practical functionality, making it the perfect companion for a woman on the go. Donated by Karla
Starting bid
Satisfy your cravings with this thoughtfully assembled basket of premium confections and classic snacks. Wrapped in clear cellophane and adorned with two festive, bright blue bows, this basket is ready to be enjoyed or gifted. Donated by Forrest
Starting bid
This comprehensive kit is perfect for DIY enthusiasts or anyone looking to upgrade their home maintenance gear. Packed with reliable brands and a bonus local service donated by Danny's Barbershop on Main, it’s as practical as it is high-quality. Donated by Forrest
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a nostalgic theater experience at home with this vibrant, red-themed movie night collection. Perfectly curated for film lovers, this bucket combines iconic theater snacks with a bold, festive presentation. Donated by Brittany
Starting bid
This charming gift set is perfectly curated for a young girl or teen, featuring a mix of stylish accessories and sweet treats from our local Boujee Boutique w/ a donated gift card. Donated by Amy
Starting bid
It is a curated collection of themed spa and food products featuring the prickly pear cactus, which is iconic to the American Southwest. Donated by Karla
Starting bid
"This curated basket features a genuine, hand-stitched Boyds Bear from The Archive Series (#1364). Retired between 1990 and 1997, this jointed collector's item is paired with a premium 50" soft blue throw blanket—perfect for anyone seeking a touch of vintage charm and modern comfort." Donated by Janel. W/donations from Antiques on Main
Starting bid
This basket is centered around spiritual encouragement and tranquility, featuring the John 16:33 scripture. Donated by Janel w/ gift certificate donated by Main Street Cafe
Starting bid
A perfect blend of local dining and beautiful religious art. Donated by Janel w/ donations from Main Street café and Antiques on Main
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!