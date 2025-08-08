Awakening Grace Cranberry Stone Cupcake Fundraiser

A cross between angel food cake and white cake with a hint of almond. Simple & Delicious
Not your ordinary strawberry cupcake! A strawberry cupcake & strawberry buttercream, this cupcake melts in your mouth.
A butter cupcake with almond filling baked inside (like the middle of a dutch letter) topped with our signature vanilla buttercream and sugared almond crumble.
A rich & moist chocolate cupcake with chunks of Ghirardelli chocolate mixed in for an extra burst of chocolate delight.
A white wedding cake cupcake, topped with vanilla buttercream and a pool of homemade salted caramel that is bursting with flavor!
A Ghirardelli chocolate cupcake, topped with peanut butter buttercream, fudge drizzle and mini peanut butter cups. Rich & Satisfying!
