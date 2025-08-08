Awakening Grace Cranberry Stone Cupcake Fundraiser

White Wedding Cake item
White Wedding Cake
$2.84

A cross between angel food cake and white cake with a hint of almond. Simple & Delicious

Strawberry Cream item
Strawberry Cream
$2.84

Not your ordinary strawberry cupcake! A strawberry cupcake & strawberry buttercream, this cupcake melts in your mouth.

Dutch Letter item
Dutch Letter
$2.84

A butter cupcake with almond filling baked inside (like the middle of a dutch letter) topped with our signature vanilla buttercream and sugared almond crumble.

Classic Chocolate item
Classic Chocolate
$2.84

A rich & moist chocolate cupcake with chunks of Ghirardelli chocolate mixed in for an extra burst of chocolate delight.

Salted Carmel item
Salted Carmel
$2.84

A white wedding cake cupcake, topped with vanilla buttercream and a pool of homemade salted caramel that is bursting with flavor!

Peanut Butter Bliss item
Peanut Butter Bliss
$2.84

A Ghirardelli chocolate cupcake, topped with peanut butter buttercream, fudge drizzle and mini peanut butter cups. Rich & Satisfying!

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing