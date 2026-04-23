🌟Awakening, Moment by Moment: A Guided Path into Presence, Reflection & Connection 🌿

About this event
This event is offered freely to the community. Optional donations help sustain Imagine Well Being’s programs and expand access to nature-based wellness experiences. See below.
This donation supports IWB’s offerings and essential operating costs, such as Zoom and Meetup, while also helping make our programs such as Forest Therapy & Sound Baths, Retreats, and Camping accessible to someone experiencing financial hardship. Thank you for extending your generosity to others and helping cultivate a more inclusive community.
This donation helps IWB cover the essential costs of offering this event. We’re grateful for your support in keeping it sustainable.
We’re grateful for your support.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!