Imagine Well Being

Hosted by

Imagine Well Being

About this event

🌟Awakening, Moment by Moment: A Guided Path into Presence, Reflection & Connection 🌿

Free Registration — Support IWB if Inspired 🌟🌿
Free

This event is offered freely to the community. Optional donations help sustain Imagine Well Being’s programs and expand access to nature-based wellness experiences. See below.

Pay It Forward Donation
$20

This donation supports IWB’s offerings and essential operating costs, such as Zoom and Meetup, while also helping make our programs such as Forest Therapy & Sound Baths, Retreats, and Camping accessible to someone experiencing financial hardship. Thank you for extending your generosity to others and helping cultivate a more inclusive community.

Suggested Donation
$10

This donation helps IWB cover the essential costs of offering this event. We’re grateful for your support in keeping it sustainable.

Love Donation
$5

We’re grateful for your support.

Add a donation for Imagine Well Being

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!