🐻 AWANA 2025-2026 | Registration Fee, Uniform & Gear

When kids have a designated bag for all their club needs, they’re more likely to bring their handbook and Bible to club each week. Kids will love this sleek black sling bag featuring green accents and the T&T logo. The new bag is larger and made of a high-quality lined backpack material with reinforced stitching and a zipper. It also has a padded back panel and shoulder strap for comfort, and a handy mesh side water bottle holder. The T&T sling bag is designed to hold a child’s handbook, Bible, pens and more! The T&T bag helps foster a sense of belonging in kids. 13″ x 15.5″ weight tolerance for sling bags is 11lbs.