🐻 AWANA 2025-2026 | Registration Fee, Uniform & Gear

Just like with any activity, there are costs involved in running the AWANA ministry. The yearly registration fee is a one-time fee which covers the Entrance Booklet, handbooks (if lost, must be purchased), earned patches/pins, all awards etc.
The official Awana Cubbies uniform vest sports a cute pocket (to temporarily store awards earned on club night) and award placement design.
Material Type: Polyester Blend
Weight: 0.0 lbs
Chest Sizes:
Child small 4/chest size 26.8"
Child medium 5/chest size 30"
Child large 6/chest size 30.7"
Child X-large 8/chest size 33.5"
Child XX-large 10/chest size 36.22"
Sparkies earn this vest, designed to fit emblems and awards. Red fabric has gray trim and club emblems, and is double-breasted with four buttons.
Material Type: Cotton-poly blend
Weight" 0.0 lbs
Chest Sizes:
Child small 6/chest size 28"
Child medium 8/chest size 28.75"
Child large 10/chest size 32.88"
Child X-large 12/chest size 34.7"
Child XX-large 14/chest size 38.6"
Child XXX-large 16/chest size 42.5"
Comfortable jerseys for both T&T kids and leaders! Upon completion of Start Zone, T&T students advance to the next level of cool with this jersey-style uniform featuring an emblem-based award system that is safe and easy to use.
Material Type: Polyester
Weight: 0.0 lbs
Chest Sizes: Youth small 10/chest size 32", Youth medium 12/chest size 36", Youth large 14/chest size 40", Adult small/chest size 42", Adult medium/chest size 45", Adult large/chest size 48", Adult X-large/chest size 51", Adult XX-large/chest size 52", Adult XXX-large/chest size 54"
New comfortable crew-neck tee features Trek artwork on the front. 100% cotton. Allow for shrinking during washing.
Chest Sizes
Adult X-small/chest size 34"
Adult small/chest size 37"
Adult medium/chest size 41"
Adult large/chest size 45"
Adult X-large/chest size 49"
Adult XX-large/chest size 53"
Adult XXX-large/chest size 57"
When Cubbies have a designated bag for all their club needs, they’re more likely to bring their handbook and Bible to club each week. The NEW Cubbies handbook bag is larger and made of a more durable canvas material, with reinforced canvas handles and an added 3″ gusset to hold a child’s handbook, Bible, pencils, water bottle and more! A place for kids’ names helps ensure belongings go home with the correct child. The Cubbies bag helps foster a sense of belonging in children. 15″ x 12.5″
When Sparkies have a designated bag for all their club needs, they’re more likely to bring their handbook and Bible to club each week. The NEW Sparks handbook bag is larger and made of a more durable canvas material, with reinforced canvas handles and an added 3″ gusset to hold a child’s handbook, Bible, pencils, water bottle and more! A place for kids’ names helps ensure belongings go home with the correct child. The Sparks bag helps foster a sense of belonging in kids. 15″ x 12″
When kids have a designated bag for all their club needs, they’re more likely to bring their handbook and Bible to club each week. Kids will love this sleek black sling bag featuring green accents and the T&T logo. The new bag is larger and made of a high-quality lined backpack material with reinforced stitching and a zipper. It also has a padded back panel and shoulder strap for comfort, and a handy mesh side water bottle holder. The T&T sling bag is designed to hold a child’s handbook, Bible, pens and more! The T&T bag helps foster a sense of belonging in kids. 13″ x 15.5″ weight tolerance for sling bags is 11lbs.
When students have a designated bag for all their club needs, they’re more likely to bring their handbook and Bible to club each week. Students will love this sleek-black sling bag, featuring the Trek logo. The new bag is larger and made of a high-quality lined backpack material with reinforced stitching and a zipper. It also has a padded back panel and shoulder strap for comfort, and a handy mesh side water bottle holder. The Trek sling bag is designed to hold a student’s handbook, Bible, pens and more! This bag helps foster a sense of belonging in students. 13″ x 15.5″
