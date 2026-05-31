Scottish Arts

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Scottish Arts

About this event

Award Sponsors Quechee 26

45 Deweys Mills Rd

White River Junction, VT 05001, USA

Trophy Donor item
Trophy Donor
$60

Beautiful Quaichs and tankards from Sheffield England are our trophies this year. Let us know which contest you wish to sponsor and if you would like to present on stage.

Medal Donor item
Medal Donor
$30

Donating a medal group for Dance, Pipe, Drums or athletics. Let us know for which event and if you would like to present on stage

Scholarship Award
$150

If you would like to provide a scholarship to a Piper, dancer, Fiddler, Drummer for most promising or outstanding performance. Present award on stage?

Add a donation for Scottish Arts

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!