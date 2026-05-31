Award Sponsors Quechee 26

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About this event
Beautiful Quaichs and tankards from Sheffield England are our trophies this year. Let us know which contest you wish to sponsor and if you would like to present on stage.
Donating a medal group for Dance, Pipe, Drums or athletics. Let us know for which event and if you would like to present on stage
If you would like to provide a scholarship to a Piper, dancer, Fiddler, Drummer for most promising or outstanding performance. Present award on stage?
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