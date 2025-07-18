Awards Nominations Freedom Fund 2025

Hosted by
A lifetime achievement award is a recognition for individuals who have made significant and sustained contributions to their community. These individuals have been active in their community for a significant number of years, impacting the individual lives of others.
This group/organization is an integral part of our community with services, programs, and other work that parallels the mission of the NAACP, and the goals of the Newark Branch. The Newark DE Branch NAACP gives tribute to the former long-time members Jane and Littleton Mitchell who re-activated the Branch in 1992. They taught us the meaning of "shall do, not may do," which places emphasis on “doing” the work of the Branch, which is a calling and is not optional.
The nominee shall be an outstanding individual who has been involved in community service such as boards, commissions and/or community groups and shall have demonstrated a sustained commitment to their communities. The nominees shall be perceived by the public in their communities as a leader. The nominees may have been active in local, county or state government. The nominee may demonstrate, through their civic involvement, how the quality of life in their community has been enhanced.
These nominees encompass the ability of an individual to lead, influence or guide other individuals, teams, or entire organizations toward supporting the mission of the NAACP.
This is an award of highest esteem. The person has served his/her community and been recognized locally, regionally, nationally, and internationally. This nominee embraces NAACP’s mission to achieve equality, political rights, and social inclusion by advancing policies that expand human and civil rights, eliminate discrimination, and accelerate the well-being, education, economic security of Black people and all persons of color.
The nominee displays a consistent and unwavering support of our branch and/or the greater Newark Community.
