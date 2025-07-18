Awards Nominations Freedom Fund 2025

This group/organization is an integral part of our community with services, programs, and other work that parallels the mission of the NAACP, and the goals of the Newark Branch. The Newark DE Branch NAACP gives tribute to the former long-time members Jane and Littleton Mitchell who re-activated the Branch in 1992. They taught us the meaning of "shall do, not may do," which places emphasis on “doing” the work of the Branch, which is a calling and is not optional.