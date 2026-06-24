Yellow figures holding hands surround a central graphic of security icons, with bold red text above announcing "AWARE & ARMED 2-DAY SUMMER BOOTCAMP" and a red banner below with "emPOWERment" and related words.
Empowerment Dess Perkins

Hosted by

Empowerment Dess Perkins

About this event

Aware & Armed: Summer Youth Bootcamp

4300 Easton Dr #6

Bakersfield, CA 93309, USA

One Participant
$150

Provide one teenager (ages 11-18) the opportunity to learn about cyber threats and digital safety. Includes full 2-day workshop access, daily lunch/snacks, and an event t-shirt.

Three Participants
$450

Provide three teenagers (ages 11-18) the opportunity to learn about cyber threats and digital safety. Includes full 2-day workshop access, daily lunch/snacks, and an event t-shirt.

Instructors
$725

Help us provide instructors to equip the youth of our community with the knowledge to keep them safe on the internet.

Purchase Supplies
$1,200

Help us provide supplies for this event to keep the participants motivated and excited to come each day.

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