Aware & Armed: Summer Youth Bootcamp

About this event
Provide one teenager (ages 11-18) the opportunity to learn about cyber threats and digital safety. Includes full 2-day workshop access, daily lunch/snacks, and an event t-shirt.
Provide three teenagers (ages 11-18) the opportunity to learn about cyber threats and digital safety. Includes full 2-day workshop access, daily lunch/snacks, and an event t-shirt.
Help us provide instructors to equip the youth of our community with the knowledge to keep them safe on the internet.
Help us provide supplies for this event to keep the participants motivated and excited to come each day.
$
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