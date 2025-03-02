Away Game Meals - Buffalo Girls Lax 2025 Spring Season
addExtraDonation
$
Away Game Meals
$70
Buffalo Girls Lacrosse players & managers have the option to pre-order meals for away games this spring season.
Meals will be ordered from Jersey Mike's for players submitting payment ($70) and completing the form below.
This is NOT required, however only players who have completed the form below and submitted payment by 4/8/2025 will be provided a meal.
Buffalo Girls Lacrosse players & managers have the option to pre-order meals for away games this spring season.
Meals will be ordered from Jersey Mike's for players submitting payment ($70) and completing the form below.
This is NOT required, however only players who have completed the form below and submitted payment by 4/8/2025 will be provided a meal.