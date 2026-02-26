Awful Golf Chip’n & Sip’n 2026

This sponsorship gives you the chance to own the entire hole, and to connect directly with the Golfers. Dedicated signage at the tee box and the green giving your business visability from the start of the hole to the completion. You will also have a dedicated social media video about your sponsorship, company info on our sponsor card that will be added to all swag bags, and a video montage for social media posted after the event with golfers enjoying the event at your sponsored hole. You will also have the opportunity to setup at your hole and promote your business during the tournament .