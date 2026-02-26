Awful Golf Chip’n & Sip’n 2026

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Entry to the most entertaining golf tournament you will ever experience. Greens and cart fees for the event, premium swag bag, luncheon and awards ceremony. Chances at prizes and awards.
This sponsorship gives you the chance to own the entire hole, and to connect directly with the Golfers. Dedicated signage at the tee box and the green giving your business visability from the start of the hole to the completion. You will also have a dedicated social media video about your sponsorship, company info on our sponsor card that will be added to all swag bags, and a video montage for social media posted after the event with golfers enjoying the event at your sponsored hole. You will also have the opportunity to setup at your hole and promote your business during the tournament .
Be the face of the champions and the championships. Our event has custom made championship rings and your company logo will be added to this years rings. Your logo will be featured at the championship presentation ceremony. Your company logo and information will also be featured in our championship presentation video that will be published on our social media platforms. You will also have a dedicated social media post prior to the tournament about your sponsorship. You logo/information will be present at registration table, and included in the sponsor card which will be added to all premium swag bags.
Our Sip’n sponsorship is High visibility, player engagement, built in exposure. This sponsorship includes 4 entries to our tournament with green and cart fees included. Your company logo on official scorecard or the tournament. Your company logo and information will be will on sponsor card inside premium swag bags, as well as on the official event custom koozie for all golfers.Your company logo will be added and highly visible to our hospitality cart that will be going around to all golfers during the event keeping them hydrated, and handing out various surprises.
This sponsorship is Maximum Brand Exposure. This includes 4 tournament entries with greens and carts fees included. your logo prominent at the buffet line, and on every table at the awards ceremony. Premium logo placement on event flyer and all promotional material. 4 dedicated social media post about your company and sponsorship of this event. Verbal recognition at the banquet before lunch, and then again during the raffle and awards ceremony. Center stage logo sponsor banner present at registration and during the banquet.Your company logo on all email advertisements and promotional materials posted at various golf clubs during the advertising of our event.
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