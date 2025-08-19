Celebrate the legacy of August Wilson with this premium 100% cotton t-shirt, featuring the titles of all 10 plays from his legendary American Century Cycle. Each play, from Fences to The Piano Lesson and eight more, is beautifully displayed honoring Wilson’s powerful exploration of African American life throughout the 20th century.

Soft, breathable, and durable, this t-shirt offers all-day comfort and a timeless design perfect for theater lovers, history buffs, or anyone inspired by Wilson’s storytelling. Wear a tribute to one of America’s greatest playwrights and carry his words with you wherever you go.