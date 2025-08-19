Offered by
Celebrate the legacy of August Wilson with this premium 100% cotton t-shirt, featuring the titles of all 10 plays from his legendary American Century Cycle. Each play, from Fences to The Piano Lesson and eight more, is beautifully displayed honoring Wilson’s powerful exploration of African American life throughout the 20th century.
Soft, breathable, and durable, this t-shirt offers all-day comfort and a timeless design perfect for theater lovers, history buffs, or anyone inspired by Wilson’s storytelling. Wear a tribute to one of America’s greatest playwrights and carry his words with you wherever you go.
Celebrate the legacy of August Wilson and the vibrant history of Pittsburgh’s Hill District with “The Hill” T-shirt. This stylish tee proudly features the address of August Wilson’s childhood home, 1727 Bedford Avenue, alongside the iconic August Wilson House logo. It’s more than just a shirt—it’s a tribute to a neighborhood that inspired one of America’s greatest playwrights. Wear it to honor the past and support the future of storytelling and culture.
“The Hill” T-shirt is crafted from 100% soft, breathable cotton for all-day comfort.
The keychain is metal with a soft enamel design featuring the iconic August Wilson House logo. Beneath the logo, the words “AUGUST WILSON HOUSE” appear in bold, uppercase text, grounding the design in its cultural significance.
The accompanying packaging includes the phrase “CLAIM WHAT IS YOURS”, a powerful quote from August Wilson, printed in multicolored text. This thoughtful detail on the packaging emphasizes Wilson’s enduring legacy and message of empowerment, adding context and meaning to the keychain design.
August Wilson is one of America’s great playwrights. He lived in Pittsburgh from his birth in 1945 to 1978, when he moved to St. Paul, MN, and later to Seattle, WA. He died in 2005 and is buried in Pittsburgh. Wilson composed 10 plays chronicling the African American experience in each decade of the twentieth century––and he set nine of those plays in Pittsburgh’s Hill District. He turned this place and these lives into classics of the American stage. “August Wilson: Pittsburgh Places in His Life and Plays” is a concise, fully-illustrated introduction to Wilson and to key sites in his life and art. It enriches those reading or seeing the plays, inspires others to do so, and educates all to respecting, caring for, and preserving the Pittsburgh places that shaped, challenged, and nurtured Wilson’s creative legacy. Kimberly C. Ellis and Sala Udin introduce essays by Christopher Rawson on Wilson’s career and by Laurence Glasco on the Hill District. All the Pittsburgh area places important in Wilson’s life and plays are included, and each copy is autographed by one of the authors.
