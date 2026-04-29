AWHPI GLOBAL FOUNDATION - AFRICAN WOMEN'S HEALTH PROJECT INTERNATIONAL

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AWHPI GLOBAL FOUNDATION - AFRICAN WOMEN'S HEALTH PROJECT INTERNATIONAL

About the memberships

AWHPI GLOBAL FOUNDATION Chapter deposit

Individual Membership
$550

Valid until May 11, 2027

Membership Fees: - Individual Member: $550 SPECIAL LIMITED OFFER

Regularly $750 How to Become a Member: 1. Visit our website and/or fill out this membership application form. 2. Pay the membership fee via our secure online payment system. 3. Receive a welcome packet and membership benefits information.

Organizational Member/Associate Org/Chapter
$370

DEPOSIT ONLY


Membership Fees:

- Organizational Member/Associate: $950
SPECIAL LIMITED OFFER
REGULARLY $1,500
How to Become a Member:

1. Visit our website and/or fill out this membership application form.
2. Pay the membership fee via our secure online payment system.
3. Receive a welcome packet and membership benefits information.

VIP Board Member/Partner
$5,000

Valid until May 11, 2027

Membership Fees: - VIP Board Member/Partner: $5,000 How to Become a Member: 1. Visit our website and/or fill out this membership application form. 2. Pay the membership fee via our secure online payment system. 3. Receive a welcome packet and membership benefits information.

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