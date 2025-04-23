AWIS-Boston Annual Speed Networking with STEM Professionals

1 Memorial Dr

Cambridge, MA 02142, USA

AWIS Member Admission
$10
Admission (non-member)
$20
AWIS Member Admission + MASS AWIS Cutlery Set
$15
Event admission for a MASS AWIS member and a re-usable & portable cutlery set with the MASS AWIS logo on the case.
Admission (non-member) + MASS AWIS Cutlery
$25
Event admission and a re-usable & portable cutlery set with the MASS AWIS logo on the case.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing