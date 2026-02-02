2027 AWOL Trailblazer Admission Pass

Hosted by
About this event
Brooksville, Florida 34602
Join us as an AWOL Trailblazer with a contribution of $400 per pass (valued at $675). This exclusive admission level honors your generosity and directly supports the performers, interpreters, and production team who bring Deafstock to life. Your commitment strengthens accessibility, artistry, and the shared spirit of community that defines the festival.
Your AWOL experience includes
Important Details
Total cost $400, completed in four monthly $100 payments submitted manually by the payer. Zeffy does not auto‑charge or send reminders. The payer is solely responsible for manually processing each $100 recurring payment until October 31, 2026, to ensure full payment. Full festival access and all AWOL Trailblazer benefits included.
Important Details
See the description of partial payment above. The payer is solely responsible for manually processing each $100 recurring payment until October 31, 2026, to ensure full payment. Full festival access and all AWOL Trailblazer benefits included.
Important Details
See the description of partial payment above. The payer is solely responsible for manually processing each $100 recurring payment until October 31, 2026, to ensure full payment. Full festival access and all AWOL Trailblazer benefits included.
Important Details
See the description of partial payment above. The payer is solely responsible for manually processing each $100 recurring payment until October 31, 2026, to ensure full payment. Full festival access and all AWOL Trailblazer benefits included.
Important Details
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!