2027 AWOL Trailblazer Admission Pass

Join us as an AWOL Trailblazer with a contribution of $400 per pass (valued at $675). This exclusive admission level honors your generosity and directly supports the performers, interpreters, and production team who bring Deafstock to life. Your commitment strengthens accessibility, artistry, and the shared spirit of community that defines the festival.





Your AWOL experience includes

Full 3-Day All-Access Pass to the Deafstock Festival

Private Lounge Access (Bar Service)

Free hors d’oeuvres on Friday afternoon

Invitation to a Private Saturday Night Feast — A Curated 3-Course Culinary Experience by Deaf Chef Daniel Cook

Meet & Greet with Deafstock Board of Directors and committees during the private Saturday night feast

Nine (9) Complimentary Drink Tickets

Four (4) Free 50/50 Raffle Tickets

Official Deafstock T-Shirt and Commemorative Pin

VIP Merch Discount — 15% off all official Deafstock merchandise

Scheduled Backstage Pass for behind-the-scenes access

Exclusive band players Backdrop Photo Opportunity

Hands-On Experience playing with professional music equipment

Digital link featuring Deafstock photos and videos

Unlimited Digital Access to Ray’s Smile Photo Booth – Saturday Only!

Important Details