2027 AWOL Trailblazer Admission Pass

2248 Culbreath Road

Brooksville, Florida 34602

Full Payment Admission Pass
$400

Join us as an AWOL Trailblazer with a contribution of $400 per pass (valued at $675). This exclusive admission level honors your generosity and directly supports the performers, interpreters, and production team who bring Deafstock to life. Your commitment strengthens accessibility, artistry, and the shared spirit of community that defines the festival.


Your AWOL experience includes

  • Full 3-Day All-Access Pass to the Deafstock Festival 
  • Private Lounge Access (Bar Service)
  • Free hors d’oeuvres on Friday afternoon
  • Invitation to a Private Saturday Night Feast — A Curated 3-Course Culinary Experience by Deaf Chef Daniel Cook
  • Meet & Greet with Deafstock Board of Directors and committees during the private Saturday night feast
  • Nine (9) Complimentary Drink Tickets
  • Four (4) Free 50/50 Raffle Tickets
  • Official Deafstock T-Shirt and Commemorative Pin
  • VIP Merch Discount — 15% off all official Deafstock merchandise
  • Scheduled Backstage Pass for behind-the-scenes access
  • Exclusive band players Backdrop Photo Opportunity
  • Hands-On Experience playing with professional music equipment
  • Digital link featuring Deafstock photos and videos
  • Unlimited Digital Access to Ray’s Smile Photo Booth – Saturday Only!

Important Details

  • $400 Purchase Deadline: Thursday, December 31, 2026
  • Price increases to $425 on January 1, 2027
  • Final purchase deadline: Saturday, March 6, 2027
  • Participants must be 18 years of age or older
  • Tickets are non‑refundable, but fully paid tickets may be transferred to another person.
FIRST Partial Payment Admission Pass
$100

Total cost $400, completed in four monthly $100 payments submitted manually by the payer. Zeffy does not auto‑charge or send reminders. The payer is solely responsible for manually processing each $100 recurring payment until October 31, 2026, to ensure full payment. Full festival access and all AWOL Trailblazer benefits included.


Important Details

SECOND Partial Payment Admission Pass
$100

See the description of partial payment above. The payer is solely responsible for manually processing each $100 recurring payment until October 31, 2026, to ensure full payment. Full festival access and all AWOL Trailblazer benefits included.


Important Details

THIRD Partial Payment Admission Pass
$100

See the description of partial payment above. The payer is solely responsible for manually processing each $100 recurring payment until October 31, 2026, to ensure full payment. Full festival access and all AWOL Trailblazer benefits included.


Important Details

FINAL Partial Payment Admission Pass
$100

See the description of partial payment above. The payer is solely responsible for manually processing each $100 recurring payment until October 31, 2026, to ensure full payment. Full festival access and all AWOL Trailblazer benefits included.


Important Details

